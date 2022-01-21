Singer Musindi: Why my music is now loved by the high and mighty

Emmanuel Musindi

Emmanuel Musindi, the Lisanga Generation band leader, in a recording studio in Nairobi. He is the composer of the popular Luhya song ‘Lelo ni Lelo’. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Emmanuel Musindi’s song has been taken up as the Azimio la Umoja campaign anthem.
  • The song's sudden popularity forced the composer to go back to the studio to spice it up.

His Lelo ni Lelo song has catapulted him to fame and has seen him brush shoulders with celebrities' and top  politicians including ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

