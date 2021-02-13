Several shows lined up for Valentine's weekend

Kanda King

Popular singer and dancer Kanda King. He will be performing during a pre-Valentines show at the Club Barizi and Donholm Shopping Centre in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tomorrow Rythymz Band will perform during a Valentine’s Day show at the Nokras Riverine in Sagana, Kirinyaga County.

With the Valentine’s Day to be marked tomorrow, most entertainment spots appear to have opted to staging the stage shows earlier from today.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME ‘Hustlers’ versus ‘Dynasties’: Ngugi’s prophesied apocalypse

  2. Valentine's day is your opportunity to improve intimacy

  3. PRIME I have been married for 17 years and we're still on honeymoon

  4. Avoid the ostrich effect to grow your money

  5. PRIME Step aside Valentine's, it's time for Galentines

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.