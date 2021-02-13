Several shows lined up for Valentine's weekend

With the Valentine’s Day to be marked tomorrow, most entertainment spots appear to have opted to staging the stage shows earlier from today.

Popular singer and dancer Kanda King performs during a pre-Valentines show at the Nokras Riverine in Sagana, Kirinyaga County. He will backed by the Rythymz Band featuring Lady Tasha.

Also to feature during the show will be relationship advisor Getrude Mungai hosting the Heart Affairs show.

Lady Tasha at the official launch of High Club in Nairobi in 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

For Ohangla fans in Nairobi Ohangla star Tonny Nyadundo will today be the highlight during a pre- Valentine Ohangla extravaganza at the Alaska Bar and Lounge on Commercial Street in Nairobi’s Industrial area. The veteran ohangla star is known for some of his songs like “Ndoa ya Machozi”, “Opogore” and “Isanda Gi Hera”. The show starts at 12 pm and ends at 9pm.

The same spot hosts the Rhumba Japan Band every Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile in Mombasa, the Amitie Musica Band “Les Incomparables” led by Crispin Tambwe will perform during a Valentine’s Day Rhumba special show at the New York Bar and Restaurant in Kiembeni.

Congolese musician Crispin Tambwe. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

The show starts at 2pm and ends at 9pm. There will be wine and roses for the ladies. Every Friday, the same group performs at the Samba Pub in Bamburi also in Mombasa.

At the Smith Hotel in Kiserian has lined up is a Valentine’s Day 3 course Dinner on Saturday and Sunday. There will chocolates, roses and music. Events starts at 6pm on both days. The cover charge is Sh4,000.

Elsewhere, the burial for UK-based Congolese crooner Nzaya Nzayadio, who died last December, has been postponed for the second time to March 22.

The burial of the musician was earlier set for Wednesday next week after an initial postponement from February 10.

Speaking to Saturday Nation, Gael Nzayadio, a grandchild to Nzaya said the change was due to the current lockdown in Hull City, England.

Congolese musician Nzaya Nzayadio who has died of Covid-19 in England. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We had been advised by the Funeral Services authority to postpone the burial till next month when the lockdown terms due to Covid-19 maybe revised,” he said.

Earlier, Nzaya’s widow Matondo Nzayadio, said they had been liaising with other family members both in Europe and Africa over the funeral arrangements.

The celebrated singer, who died of Covid-19 complications, will be remembered for his lead vocals with the Orch Lipua Lipua and later Choc Stars Band in DR Congo.

He had settled in England over 17 years ago.