Self-discovery, freedom and healing of women

When Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah’s The Sex Lives of African Women came out in mid-2021, I could not escape it.

It seemed like everywhere I turned, real and virtual, everyone was abuzz with praises for the book.

Talks, conferences, book clubs, reviews and blogs all talked about Sekyiamah’s masterpiece.

I put it on my to-read list and decided that I would read the book once the excitement died down.

I have come to realise I have a strong aversion to what is considered trendy. Or maybe I fear the excitement would influence how I read the book.

Anyway, I finally had a chance to read the book on a recent trip and oh boy! Wasn’t I glad that I did not wait two years to enjoy the book!

Community project

The magic of Sekyiamah’s book is that it is a community project.

Over a number of years, Sekyiamah interviewed African women on the continent and in the diaspora about their sex lives.

The result is a spectacular tapestry of African women’s voices narrating beautiful, sad, hilarious, maddening, cringe-worthy stories about their sex lives.

Every page-turn had me wishing that I had such a book as I became a young woman, especially in my early 20s.

After finishing the book, however, I realised that the book was still just as useful and relevant to me now and to African women of different generations.

In Sekyiamah’s words, “This journey towards sexual freedom is not a linear one or one that is fixed and static. Freedom is a state that we are constantly seeking to reach.”

The openness and inclusivity of the book evoked by that statement and achieved through the diverse experiences presented make it an open dinner table where all African women are welcome, whether to speak or to listen. Both are equally valued.

The choice to use personal testimonies is brilliant because it saves the book from being another manual or didactic self-help book.

As an African woman who has yearned to explore these topics, the book feels like a conversation where at times I see myself in the stories.

Other times, the stories are far removed from my own experiences, yet it felt good to sit and honour the narrators by reading their stories.

The structure of the book allows us, African women, to bring our own experiences to the collection.

And if not immediately, it feels that one has the option to do so when ready.

Unique stories

Sekyiamah’s The Sex Lives of African Women understands that each story is unique even when there are similarities.

It also underlines that while these are individual stories they are shaped and occur in our communities.

These communities and the ideas they hold about sex are shaped not only by personal experiences but also by structures and historical processes.

This scaling up and down and in and out to the intimate and general is what makes Sekyiamah’s book both relevant and a delight to read.

It helps us appreciate the complexities of the subtitle- self-discovery, freedom and healing- in the lives of African women globally; complexities that for a long time have been largely ignored by representations of sexualities of African women within the academy and in popular culture especially emanating from the West.

As objects and subjects of study, African women have been either hypersexualised or rendered invisible.

Perhaps the most iconic representation of the hypersexualization of African women is the infamous showcasing of Sarah Baartman as a freak show across Europe in the 19th century because of her ‘unusually’ large derriere.

Her exhibition embodied the ethos of the Trans Atlantic slavery and European colonisation that shaped the lives of African women from the late 15th to the 20th centuries.

During these centuries, African women were subjected to sexual abuse of various forms not only at the hands of colonial and slave masters but also at the hands of eugenicists who subjected African women to untold horrors in the name of science.

The other side of this coin has seen African women, especially dark-skinned African women, ignored when it comes to topics of love and romance.

One of Darkoa’s respondents poignantly captures this through her experiences: “As a dark-skinned Black girl growing up in France, you’re never chosen. Nobody sends you a letter saying you’re not desirable. You can just see that the girls who have boyfriends are not like you. They don’t even look like you when they’re Black. They are the girls with good hair, or they are white or Arabs.”

This erasure is just as potent in popular culture where in films or literature Black women and girls are rarely protagonists in rom-com or romance novels.

Turning tide

Most of us grew up on Mills and Boon novels or Hispanic telenovelas starring light-skinned women, rarely seeing ourselves represented on screens or pages of novels.

Yet the tide is turning as Africans are rejecting the silencing of our love stories.

Perhaps a good place to witness this change is to search the Twitter hashtag #LoveInLiteraryAfrica.

This hashtag trended in February 2016 after Kenyan scholar, Grace A. Musila, lamented the lack of any examples from Africa in a New York Times special, “A Valentine’s Day Reading List.” Africans responded widely and loudly by sharing their favourite African love stories.

Sekyiamah’s book joins these voices in refusing the reduction of African love lives to mere pathology or strictly transactional.