Sax and Violins Lounge to host World Music Day shows

The Sax and Violins Lounge at the Waterfront Mall (Karen) will be hosting a special show called "The Effect" this Saturday to celebrate World Music Day.

Among those expected to perform are Eric Wainaina, Chris Adwar and Matt Ngesa. Eric, who specialises in Afro-fusion, is known for some of his popular songs like Daima, Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo and Ritwa Riaku. Chris' popular songs include Mwewe and Üwe Wangu.

According to the organisers, it will be a show where each artist represents a unique Kenyan musical era and sound, brought together in a live performance. The show is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and admission is Sh3,000.