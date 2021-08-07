Sauti Sol: How we are surviving the pandemic

Sauti Sol

Inifinix Kenya Country Manager Mike Zhang (second right) with Sauti Sol members (from left) Bien-Aime, Polycarp, Chimano and Savara.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • Five-man afro-pop band says the outbreak of the unending pandemic sounded like a bad dream.
  • The group reveals sale of their content online opened a new revenue stream for them.

They had just signed international contracts in early March 2020 for US and European public performances when the travel advisories and public gatherings' ban was imposed on Kenya.

