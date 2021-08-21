Sailing in Storms: My Story as a person living with disability

Phitalis Were Masakhwe

Phitalis Were Masakhwe, author of the biography ‘Sailing in Storms.’ 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • In some societies disabled children are deemed to be cursed or victims of witchcraft.
  • However, even the most handicapped individual has the ability to fit in and belong to the society.

There is a common saying that disability is not inability. Yet many people tend to see people with disabilities as unable to perform some tasks. In many societies, disabled children are denied education, which means they cannot learn a profession even though they may only be physically disabled. Such unschooled individuals end up depending on their immediate families and the rest of the society for a living.

