Sacrilege in Iten and the men’s perverted fear of strong women

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • I speak plainly and bluntly, out of the profound sorrow and pain that has blanketed all of us over the past few days.
  • Agnes Jebet Tirop in Iten, Edith Muthoni in Kerugoya, two young, beautiful and powerful women athletes, are murdered, almost on the same day.

The proper study of mankind should be womankind. That is my variation on the opening of Alexander Pope’s famous verse composition, An Essay on Man. The English poet used “mankind” and “man” in the old-fashioned generic sense of all humankind, but I go back to the basic, gendered distinction between females and males.

