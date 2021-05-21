Robert Khula appointed Fletna brand ambassador

Robert Khula Budi

Former Mr World Kenya Robert Khula Budi who has been appointed the brand ambassador to online beauty and skin care store Fletna Kenya.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Khula will be featured in a new integrated campaign for the men's line - Tea Tree products.
  • Khula, who is also a male grooming enthusiast, will have his chosen products featured on the store. 

Former Mr World Kenya Robert Khula Budi has been appointed the brand ambassador to Kenya’s popular online beauty and skin care store Fletna Kenya. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.