Robert Khula appointed Fletna brand ambassador

Former Mr World Kenya Robert Khula Budi has been appointed the brand ambassador to Kenya’s popular online beauty and skin care store Fletna Kenya.

The actor, who is also a brand and fitness model, will now be the face of Fletna Kenya beauty products which offer natural skin care experience to men and women in Africa by incorporating world famous Korean skincare routine experience.

With the deal, Khula will be featured in a new integrated campaign for the men's line - Tea Tree products which will hit the store from June 2021.

Khula, who is also a male grooming enthusiast, will have his chosen products featured on the store.

“Khula Budi is a strong, passionate advocate for Male grooming. He is the perfect ambassador to talk about skin care routines and how our products play in helping men to feel their best. Fletna admires him for his principles, talent and ability to juggle a demanding acting career with being a great dad,” said Fletna Global said while announcing the deal.

Men's beauty products

Fletna is an international company with a market spread across Europe and Africa.

An excited Khula lauded the franchise for promoting men's beauty products in a market that primarily targets women.

"It's amazing to partner with a skin care line that for the very first time thinks about men. I have been getting secret conversations and DMs on how I take care of my skin," Khula said.

"My partnership with Fletna couldn't have come at a better time than this. Kenyan men don't have to shy away from taking care of their skin anymore," he added.