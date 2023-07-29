Ritchy Kool promotes Kompa beat online

Guyanese musician Ritchy Kool is among those promoting Kompa music online. The Kompa beat is a popular form of jazz-based dance music that originated in Haiti and is derived from a string-based style of Haitian dance music - (which has now gained popularity in Europe) ... In particular, various European-based African artistes have gradually begun to use the Kompa beat during live shows and on some recordings.

This is a fusion of electric guitar, vocals, horns and drums. Music fans now have something else to listen to besides rhumba and salsa.

Ritchy is doing well with his single Ki Signe ou, among other tracks from his producer Lea Productions. Back in Guyana, he is also the leader of a multi-groove group that incorporates different musical styles. It is through this group that he has produced a five-track album.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation recently, Paris-based producer Mohammed Ali Yeba praised Ritchy for his efforts in popularising Kompa music. Although he hasn't been involved in the production of his music, he is optimistic about the Guyanese musician's future prospects.

"In the recent past, we now have more artists from Africa living in Europe using the Kompa beat used by Ritchy and others," he said.

Arrangements are being made for Ritchy and others to tour Europe and other parts of Africa in the near future.

As for Yeba, who hails from the Comoros Islands, he has been involved in managing and producing musicians such as fellow Comorian Enzouna Muana Comores. She is best known for her 10-track album Rivale, which features tracks such as Rivale, Hudja, Ndombolo Nonstop and Mpenzi.

Meanwhile, some of Guyana's leading artists include Eddy Grant, Juke Ross, Dave Martins & the Tradewinds, Aubrey Cummings, Colle' Kharis and Nicky Porter.