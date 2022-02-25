Rhumba weekend shows in Nairobi

Musica International group leader Lesasa Jocker performs with his team in Nairobi in 2012

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, Bilenge Musica International group led by Lesasa Jocker performs every Wednesday at the Vibro Klub in Nairobi West. Shows start at 6.30pm.

