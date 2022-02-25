Rhumba weekend shows in Nairobi

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, Bilenge Musica International group led by Lesasa Jocker performs every Wednesday at the Vibro Klub in Nairobi West. Shows start at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, the same group performs every Friday at the Cruz Village in Nairobi’s South B.

Every Sunday, the group stages shows at the Pitstop Grill and Lounge, Karen on Lang’ata road, also in Nairobi.

The flamboyant singer and stage show musician’s latest Rhumba Yaba Boss have proved to be crowd pullers.

He is also doing well with new releases having two tracks, Milelo and Ramy Gout.

For rhumba fans in Eldoret and its environs, veteran rhumba DJ Le Grand Marto Sibuor performs every Thursday at the Panvilla Lounge in Eldoret town.

During the shows dubbed ‘Wazito Thursday,’ revellers can sample the best of Africa cuisine and drinks.

Elsewhere, for rhumba fans in Mombasa, the Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe is on stage at the Summit Grill, VOK Mombasa, every Friday to Sunday. Shows start at 7pm to late night. The group specialises in both new and old rhumba songs.