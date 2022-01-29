Rhumba weekend shows at Mutengene Resort

Principessa Eve Namulanda

 Keco International Band leader Principessa Eve Namulanda.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Rhumba songbird Principessa Eve Namulanda and her group Keco International Band perform every Friday and Saturday at the Mutengene Resort near Webuye town in Bungoma County. The group features veteran solo guitarist Jose Beniko and the youthful upcoming drummer Yolas. They are currently working on a new album.

