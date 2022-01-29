Rhumba weekend shows at Mutengene Resort

Rhumba songbird Principessa Eve Namulanda and her group Keco International Band perform every Friday and Saturday at the Mutengene Resort near Webuye town in Bungoma County. The group features veteran solo guitarist Jose Beniko and the youthful upcoming drummer Yolas. They are currently working on a new album.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, Bilenge Musica band led by Darzee Kalend is expected to perform tonight at the JM Lounge at Lavington (opposite Quickmatt Othaya Road. Tomorrow, the same group will perform at the Treasure Gardens at Kilimani in Nairobi.

Nairobi-based Congolese rhumba musician Washington Wanzambi last Saturday launched his latest single Kamode.

The launch was on Youtube, Facebook and other social media platforms. It is off his new seven track album titled Mbonda which he looks forward to launching the full album later in year..