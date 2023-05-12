Rhumba night at the Treasure Gardens

Popular Rhumba musician Johnny Junior will tonight be the highlight during the ‘Rhumba Night at the Garden’ show to be held at the Treasure Gardens (opposite Kilimani Primary School) in, Kilimani, Nairobi.

Backed by his BV Band he is known for some of his popular songs like Osiepe, Nyaremo and Mashabiki. Entrance is Sh500. Tomorrow Johnny and his group are scheduled to perform during a ‘Rhumba Sunday Live’ show at the Benelix Lounge, Greenspan Mall, Donholm estate.

The Afro Ngoma Festival is set to be held today at the Velvette Arc (Rainbow Ruiru Resort) on the Thika Superhighway (next to Zetech University). The event, to be hosted by Kay Paul, will be an evening of the best of disco music with DJ Spinfex and music ArtsVuculture the Band. It will also double as Miss Afundi’s Birthday party. The show will start at 6pm.

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, Capital FM radio station will on May 26 host the ‘Rhumba ya Capital Show’ at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. The event is intended to be a celebration of the best of Kenya music by a popular DJ and a live band. Revellers will have the opportunity to be entertained by the best of danceable beats from various generations.

At the Arbor Place in Lavington Nairobi, it will be the ‘Tiny and Mama Pop up’ show on May 27. It will be a fun time for the children at the story time corner, canvas painting and colouring activities. The show is set to start at 2pm and end at 5pm.

In Mtwapa, Kilifi County, popular rhumba musician Ricky Mulolo and his group Idologia Musica perform every Saturday at the Standard Grill on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

In Nairobi The Bar XO at Runda estate will tomorrow host the Sunday Brunch Mother’s Day edition featuring performances by Nadia Mukami and Sanaipei Tande.

VVIP club classic anniversary shows

The VVIP Club Classic on Nairobi’s River Road (opposite Rubis Petrol Station) will today host a first-anniversary show featuring music by DJ Hulk and MC Menta in action. According to the program released this week, all kinds of music including rhumba will be played. Food and accommodation also available. Patrons can contact 0723654832 for details. Tomorrow it’s Burning Reggae Sunday show by DJ Ramzy, MC Mantel, DJ Kevo, MC Kwache and MC Oscar. Every Tuesday it's rhumba night with DJ Morgan. On Fridays its Finesse Party featuring DJ Ramzy, MC Ezzar, MC Kwach and DJ Kevo. Shows start a 5pm.

There will also be special offers on drinks at the same spot.