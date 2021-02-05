Rhumba Japan live at Alaska Lounge

Fans of Nairobi-based Congolese band Rhumba Japan can catch the group live of stage every Wednesday and Friday at the Alaska Bar and Lounge on Commercial Street in Nairobi’s Industrial area.

Shows start at 3pm and end at 8pm.

The group, which is famed for the 6000 Styles of Dance, is led by Goby Makabi Manenga.

Other band members include drummer Vasco Da Gama and singer Prince Fisecoze Ikalaba Wembadio.

Nairobi-based Congolese band Rhumba Japan. Photo credit: Photo Courtesy

Some of the group's popular songs include Peter Omaya and Adundo.

During live shows they perform both new and old songs.

The group is also currently working on new recordings for their next production later in the year.