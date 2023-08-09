Rhumba fans set for Congolese singer Madilu System's 16th death anniversary

For fans of legendary Congolese musician Madilu Bialu System, starting this weekend it will be an opportunity for them to mark the 16th anniversary since his death. With no major shows planned this time like in the last few years, most of his fans are expected to celebrate his music online.

Madilu, who was arguably one of the top singers in the legendary TP OK Jazz band under the leadership of Franco Luambo Makiadi, will be remembered especially for being part of the artistes who played a key role during the transition era of beats in the group (1982-87).

Previously Franco and his band members recorded most of their tracks in slow and mid-tempo rhumba until 1983 when there was an injection of fast-tempo beats in the songs.

This was the time Franco opted to put Madilu in the frontline in vocals on the Non-song where the two interchanged lead vocal roles.

Similarly, Madilu excelled on the lead vocals on other TP OK Jazz songs like Mario, Mamou’ and Makambo Ezali Minene.

However, one of his best compositions while still with TP OK Jazz was Pesa Position.

He was a key member of Franco's entourage during his last tours of Kenya in 1980s, until his death in a Brussels hospital in October 1989. Some of Madilu's fellow singers in the group include Josky Kiambukuta, Djo Mpoyi, Lola Checain, Ntesa Dalienst, Pepe Ndombe Opetum, Wuta Mayi, Aime Kiwakana and Lokombe.

Madilu was also a fashion icon, who was fond of wearing loose and flowing shirts, suits and dark shades. This earned him the nickname of Le Grand Ninja by his fans.

He was a regular visitor to Kenya and particularly at the Coast and made up for it by even having had a private wedding ceremony to a Swiss woman (Paulette Juonodi) in Mombasa, in August 1995.

However, not much was later heard of her as Madilu appeared to concentrate on his Congolese wife Mama Biya Matumuene who still lives in Paris with his children.

Madilu who died on August 11, 2007, composed the song Biya in praise of her. On this song, he teamed up with some of his Paris- based counterparts like singer Nyboma Mwandido and guitarist Dally Kimoko.

Other popular solo compositions by Madilu are RTC Riva, Ya Jean, Aminata, Nzele and Apula. Also featuring on the vocals of this composition are singers Balou Canta and Wuta Mayi.