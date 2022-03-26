Rhumba fans to mark Simaro Masiya's anniversary

Fans and counterparts of legendary Congolese composer and guitarist Lutumba Simaro Masiya will next Wednesday be marking the third anniversary since his death.

Simaro’s fans in Europe, Africa and other parts of the world will throughout next week stage events to celebrate his musical journey.

The late musician, popularly known as ‘Le Poete’, who died on March 30, 2019, is best remembered as a long serving vice president of TP OK Jazz under the late Franco Luambo Makiadi.

In Kinshasa, Simaro’s former counterparts and fans have organised four days of events featuring his former band Bana OK under the leadership of crooner Manda Chante.

Simaro, who died at 81, is best remembered for his commanding vocals in some popular TP OK Jazz compositions.

Some of his most popular compositions include Mandola (Djo Mpoyi), Mbongo (Djo Mpoyi), Mabele (Sam Mangwana), Kadima (Djo Mpoyi), Dati Petrole (Madilu System), Ebale ya Zaire (Sam Mangwana), Faute Ya Commercant (Sam Mangwana), Maya (Carlito Lassa), Testament ya Bowule (Malage Lugendo) and Mobali ya Bato (Mbilia Bel).