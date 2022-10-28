Rhumba Bakulutu show set for Voi Town

Rhumba enthusiasts in Voi town and its environs can team up today for the Rhumba Bakulutu show to be held at Club Shalex (opposite Shell Petrol station) in Voi town. Radio presenter Titi Nagwalla of Radio Maisha will team up with Clemmo 254 during the show starting at 2 pm until late. Others to entertain will be DJ Skinny and DJ Kex. The entrance is two beers.

According to Titi, it will be the best of rhumba from the 1970s to date. The show will be a follow-up to a similar one held last Saturday in Kisii town. He plans to stage similar shows in other counties across the country later in the year.

Elsewhere, the Adia Gardens on Kiambu road this afternoon hosts the Amapiano Evening 2 show. It will be an Amapiano and afro musical event to feature live and DJ music. The show starts at 2.30 pm.

