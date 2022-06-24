Legendary singer Rev Owuor graces Nairobi gospel fete

Legendary Kenyan gospel musician Rev Kenneth Ombima Owuor, was among those who graced the Worship Heart Africa (WHA) that was held last Saturday at the Nairobi Cinema. Known for his hit song Ring Number Nine, which was released in the early 1960’s, Rev Owuor is among some unsung heroes who pioneered the gospel music industry in Kenya.

Speaking at the Nairobi Cinema auditorium, Rev Owuor pointed out the importance of having gospel music focus on God while narrating personal experiences and revelations. The event also featured gospel minister Florence Muchilwa, Pastors Washington Odongi, William Omole, Jonathan Nandwa and Rose Ouko.

Also present was the founder and director of Worship Heart Africa, Pastor Priscillah Ayuma Omufulukhani who pointed out it was humbling to see an 83-year-old, gospel legend very energetic and willing to honour their invitation to the event.

Fondly referred to as Kenya’s Jim Reeves’ – due to his use of country gospel beats – Rev Owuor played an integral part in shaping Kenya’s gospel music in churches and schools.

Apart from Ring Number Nine, other songs he released include Trouble May Come and Go and Singing on God’s Highway. In his retirement years he still trains choirs as well as manages his Stone Mountain Resort at Kima area in Vihiga County.