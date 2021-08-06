Remembering music legend legend Madilu System

Fans and former colleagues of legendary Congolese singer Madilu Bialu System will on Wednesday be marking his 14th death anniversary.

However, there are no tribute shows lined up due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Madilu (also popularly known as Grand Ninja) was among the top singers in the legendary TP OK Jazz band that was led by Franco Luambo Makiadi. Madilu’s fans will best remember him for the “Pesa Position” hit song he composed while still with TP OK Jazz band.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday Paris-based singer Nyboma Mwandido said like last year no shows had been arranged in Madilu’s honour due to the Covid-19 health protocols.

“With no live shows we will remember him through online tributes on social media to extend through to the coming weekend,” he said.

Nyboma who backed Madilu on many solo productions like “Jalousie” in Paris recalled one of the crooners last recordings titled: Kupanda”.

Madilu was known to blend Rhumba and Soukous beats.

In Kenya music his fans will recall the double tragedy when the burial of Mama Mado Zaina (widow of former Orch Super Mazembe band singer Lovy Longomba) in Nairobi coincided with news of his death.

Maduli;s allure for Mombasa saw him not only wed his Swiss wife there and but also dedicate a song “Djaffar;’”to a Mombasa- based businessman.

‘Madilu’s fellow singers in the TPOK Jazz band included Josky Kiambukuta, Ndombe Opetum, Lola Checain, Ntesa Dalienst and Djo Mpoy.

During his time with tp ok Jazz music fans will fondly remember his vocal combinations with Franco on songs like “Mario””, “Mamou”and “Non”.

The song “Biya” he released in two versions was done in praise of his widow Biya Matumuene. A familiar line of the song in Lingala goes (“Biya ngana lingi yo boni okomi kopesa ngai pasi ya liwa”) (Biya I love you why are you putting me into trouble which can even kill me).

The lyrics of the song depicts the family attachment he had to his widow left behind with four children in Paris, France alongside other children in Europe