Remembering Mose Fan Fan ‘Papa Lolo’

For fans and former counterparts of legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Mose Fan Fan Sengo this has been a week of marking the third anniversary since his death.

Mose, who is best known for some of his songs like Dje Melasi and the ever popular Papa Lolo, collapsed and died in Nairobi on May 3, 2019.

The tragedy occurred while he was on a production tour in Kenya that was scheduled to extend to Tanzania.

For rhumba fans across Africa and Europe, it was a double tragedy as his death came two days before the burial of his former colleague Lutumba Simaro Massiya, who died on March 30, 2019. Both were former members of the TPOK Jazz band under the leadership of the legendary Franco Luambo Makiadi.

Notably, Mose turned out to be among the few solo guitarists in the TPOK Jazz band who were able to play the solo guitar similar to Franco’s unique style.

The original Dje Melasi song featured the vocals of former TPOK Jazz singers Michel Boyibanda, Prince Youlou Mabiala and Lola Checain. Also featured on the song was veteran bass guitarist Celi Bitshou , who lives in Congo, Brazzaville.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, his former London-based counterpart Fiston Lusambo noted that he had, alongside others, celebrated Mose’s music online.

“Like in the past two years, we weren’t able to organise a show in Mose’s honour due to logistics, particularly due to Covid- 19 restrictions. This was something that led us to focus on online dedications,” he said.

However, plans are underway to stage a belated memorial show in his honour in September which, according to Fiston, will be coordinated by Mose’s younger sister, Massaka Ma Nzunga Gabrielle, who lives in France.

Notably, Massaka had accompanied Fiston and his widow, Angelique Bliungwa Nsanga, when flying the body to London from Nairobi.

In Kenya this weekend as a follow up, some FM stations featuring rhumba music are set to dedicate shows in Mose’s honour. DJ Kennedy Ontuga (Le Grand Molakisi) will dedicate a rhumba show on Nairobi’s Inka FM. Others expected to dedicate shows are Francis Luchivya of Milele FM and Haggai Isanya of Mulembe FM .