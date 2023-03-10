Remembering Congolese singing maestro Josky Kiambukuta two years later

Fans of legendary Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta have this week marked the second anniversary of his death.

Though there were no major shows in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) capital, Kinshasa, or in Europe, where he spent the latter part of his career, the great vocalist has been remembered with immense nostalgia.

Fans of the top member of Franco Luambo’s TPOK Jazz band mostly celebrated his music online.

In Kenya, FM radio and TV stations will this weekend dedicate shows to the talented composer and mercurial vocalist, who wowed fans of Lingala rhumba music for several decades.

Veteran radio broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka will today and tomorrow dedicate his popular Roga Roga shows on Citizen Radio and TV to refreshing Josky’s legacy.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, Machoka recalled having last met Josky during the May 2019 funeral in Kinshasa of Lutumba Simaro, who was a long-serving TPOK Jazz vice-president and a trusted musical colleague. Then, Josky who died on March 7, 2021 was ailing and had kept off the music stage at home in Kinshasa and Europe.

For his part, DJ Kennedy Ontuga (Le Grand Molakisi) will today dedicate a rhumba show to Josky on Nairobi’s Inka FM.

Others expected to honour Josky with special programmes are Haggai Isanya of Mulembe FM and Francis Luchivya of Milele FM.

Music fans will also be treated to special Josky shows by rhumba deejays at various spots.

Mombasa- based rhumba fan Imelda Akinyi , Catherine Karanja and Steve Mwinamo Junior both of Nairobi are among those remembering Josky this week. Other fans include Humphrey Mahiva, Bruce Ogaga and Mark Otieno of Nairobi.

In the recent past, video clips of Josky’s popular compositions such as KSK and Mabi have been trending on social media. His other popular songs include ‘Bimansha the ever-green Chandra. Sincerite, Fariya and Missile.

Josky sang with other top vocalists in the TPOK Jazz, including Lola Checain, Djo Mpoyi, Ntesa Dalienst, Wuta Mayi, Ndombe Opetum, Sam Mangwana, and Madilu System.

Prior to that, Josky had had a stint with guitar wizard Dr Nico Kasanda’s African Fiesta Sukisa in 1969. The group also featured singer and guitarist Lessa Lassan, who later relocated to Kenya and performed for several decades until his death. In 1971, Josky teamed up with guitarists Bopol Mansiamina and Wuta Mayi to form the Orchestre Continental Band.

It was from this group that Franco Luambo recruited him into TPOK Jazz in 1973.

Following a highly publicised disagreement with Franco’s family after his death in 1989, Josky was a key member of the splinter Bana OK band that was led by former TPOK Jazz vice-leader Lutumba Simaro. It was while with the Bana OK band that he composed the Mabi hit song.