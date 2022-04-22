Reggae legend Luciano coming to Nairobi in June

Reggae fans in Kenya are set for a major treat in June with legendary Jamaican artiste Luciano set for a major concert in Nairobi.

The show, that will staged at the Carnivore Grounds on June 11, will be part of Luciano’s 10-day musical safari in Kenya organized by Musical Safaris Group Inc. The company based in US and Kenya specializes in media, travel and entertainment.

The tour themed “Unite the Youth” will be a prelude to the August 9 General Election. According to event organizers, the show, among other things, will seek to deter the youth from engaging in politically-instigated violence. Luciano will also hold a workshop with young musicians.

Luciano, whose real name is Jepther McClymont, is famous for hits such as Your World and Mine, Give Praise and Never Give up My Pride. The artiste is not a stranger in Kenya, having last toured the country in March 2017.

In a recent interview, Luciano confirmed his forthcoming tour with a promise of a memorable performance for his fans in Nairobi.

Luciano performing live on stage at the Dobba Festival at KICC Grounds, Nairobi on March 18, 2017. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The 57-year-old artiste, whose lyrics promote spiritual values, is known for at times reading spiritual verses prior to his stage performances.

This is unlike some of his contemporaries who are known for their strong lyrics, which Luciano often criticises.

In 2007, Luciano was awarded the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer and his album titled Zion Awake was nominated the Best Reggae Album at the 58th Grammy Awards.

In Africa, Luciano has close ties with the Gambia where he first performed in 2001.