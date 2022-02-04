Reggae fans in Nairobi to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday

Reggae fans in Nairobi will on Sunday join others across the world in celebrating the birthday of legendary Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley with a special tribute show at the Nairobi Street Kitchen.

Fans will be treated to music by Sounds of Riley and renditions of Bob Marley’s popular hits by Nazizi, Shamir, Gravitti Band and Cathy Matete.

DJs Musikal Sherif, ZJ Heno, Patz will also play some of Bob Marley’s evergreen hits. The show will be hosted by Philipo and Sura Common, Kwambox, Kev Matara among others.