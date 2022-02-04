Reggae fans in Nairobi to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday

Bob Marley

Legendary Jamaican reggae icon the late Bob Marley.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Reggae fans in Nairobi will on Sunday join others across the world in celebrating the birthday of legendary Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley with a special tribute show at the Nairobi Street Kitchen.

