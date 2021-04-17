Reality check: Reflections of an outsider in Venezuela

Caracas

People wearing face masks walk at a crowded street market in Caracas’ Catia neighbourhood on April 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pedro Rances Mattey | AFP

By  Cynthia Abdallah

Language and Literature teacher in Caracas, Venezuela, and author of ‘My Six Little Fears’,

There was a single white cloud dangling over the Avila, casting a dark shadow on the sharp green edges of this little mountain. I stood near my window and looked interestedly as it moved sideways towards El Paraiso, then sharply towards Chacao, fading slowly into the distance as if escaping an impending obstacle ahead.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.