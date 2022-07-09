Raila Odinga’s race and parallels in ‘The Old Man and the Sea’

In his flashier days, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was known to be chivalrous to his foes — a swashbuckling rabblerouser, restless and eclectic — riding in high macho spirits. His detractors have sometimes accused him of being irreverent, gruff, pompous and brutal in his brand of politics.

However, on the campaign trail in 2022, we can probably describe Mr Odinga in the words used by American journalist Tom Nichols (The Atlantic magazine) while describing American President Joe Biden as "wiser, sadder, somewhat deflated".

Mr Odinga is still energetic and rallies the crowds, but he sometimes seems beleaguered and more than a little fragile. He is a man whose life has been shaped by political conflict, tumult, and toil — helped by friendly people and thwarted hard by malevolent ones.

The presidency, for him, after several misses seems like the sky — I imagine him gazing up wistfully as a small boy does, maybe with tears in his eyes. And this sky is overwhelming in all its magnificence and luminous lights — with a brighter sun, enlightening the eyes — so bright, so changeless, yet so far.

Age seems to have mellowed him. Though little understood and less sympathised in some quarters, he is still gifted, funny, attuned to human nature and beloved as "baba" in other quarters. Occasionally, on the campaign trail, his eyes light up in his trademark fierce defiance — throwing fiery zingers at his opponents. What is clear is that he has not given up though sometimes he seems quieter and contemplative.

Giant fish

This reminds one of another determined old man in Ernest Hemingway’s incredibly poignant novel, The Old Man and the Sea. The story has many parallels with Mr Odinga’s life. Hemingway writes about an old, experienced fisherman named Santiago who hasn’t brought in a catch for months. On the 85th day of this waiting, he heads very far out into the Gulf of Mexico. He hooks a giant fish. The process sours and spoils some when he is not able to pull in the fish and he holds the line for three days before finally killing the fish.

He puts the fish into the boat but as Santiago heads home, sharks attack and reduce the fish to bones, and the old man returns to port as he had left earlier – empty-handed. As a critic put it, "Success is all too often assumed to be the indicator of the value of a man. But success, in and of itself, merely speaks to a particular status and may have nothing to do with the journey that the man took to get there, or whether or not he retained his integrity along the way.

Among the many aspects of the story is the idea of redefining success and victory, making The Old Man and the Sea so profound". This is true of Mr Odinga: though he hasn’t yet ascended to the presidency, he is already a great man if we consider his journey. The Kenyan political scene has his indelible footprints: from fighting for multiparty democracy and agitating for constitutional reforms to assuming the post of Kenya’s second prime minister.

The other characteristic that the character Santiago shares with Mr Odinga is resilience. Santiago is scarred and has wrinkled skin that has been punished by the sun but while "everything about Santiago is old," his eyes remain "the same colour as the sea and are cheerful and undefeated." It has been said that a man exhausts himself in a good fight; he doesn’t quit. That seems to be the spirit for both Santiago and Mr Odinga.

Caught three good fish

The other characteristic for both Santiago and Mr Odinga is that some people consider them unlucky. In the story, Hemingway writes that, "He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish. In the first forty days a boy had been with him.

But after forty days without a fish the boy’s parents had told him that the old man was now definitely and finally salao, which is the worst form of unlucky, and the boy had gone at their orders in another boat which caught three good fish the first week". Much has been said about Mr Odinga and how "unlucky" he has been in the past. However, he can learn from Santiago who muses that, "It is better to be lucky. But I would rather be exact. Then when the luck comes you are ready."

The climatic struggle on the high seas between Santiago and the fish are allegorical of Mr Odinga’s battle for the presidency in Kenya’s forthcoming general elections in August. And like Santiago, Mr Odinga is going fishing again on his fifth attempt. Will Mr Odinga’s luck finally turn to avoid a darkened end?