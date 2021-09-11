Professors? Which professors exactly are we talking about?

On August 28, I read, in the Saturday Nation, the article “How greedy Kenyan professors are busy failing the academy” by Prof Peter Wasamba with a lot of amusement. First, because I was a student of the University of Nairobi until my graduation in 2020 and, secondly, because I thought that “finally” someone has decided to take the bull by the horns.

In this article, the author, rightfully, settled on a problem, but he went ahead to not only cite wrong examples but also give a wrong diagnosis and thus a flawed conclusion.

And now I ask, who is a professor? Secondly, why do university professors make a lot of noise about who is a professor and who is not? Of what bother is it to you, as a ‘professor’, when someone from the academy is referred to as a ‘professor’ by the general public even though they are yet to qualify? And does the university really have professors?

First, the term ‘professor’ has several meanings and usages. For instance, one can be a professor, as in the Kenyan context, where you qualify through teaching, writing and research and gathering requisite experience. In this case, one rises through the ranks whereby they start off as tutorial fellows to a lecturer then senior lecturer, associate professor and, finally, full professor. In many instances, many professors of this kind are teaching professors who are basically unable to think outside what they learnt and inspire new thinking and knowledge through compelling research.

In fact, if we are to look at being a professor through this meaning and usage, then the title professor is by and large a job group or a salary scale.

General public

The second meaning of ‘professor’ is that used to refer to an individual within the confines of a university. The generic use of the term ‘professor’ applies to more or less anyone who works for a given university. This is because the general public, understandably, is unable to refer to a member of the university faculty otherwise. To the public, anyone teaching in a university is a professor.

The third meaning and usage, which is closely tied to the second one, is that which applies in many European countries where a professor is just a teacher. A mwalimu. Meaning anybody who teaches anywhere, not just the university. I remember learning that a teacher, when translated into Portuguese, is professora (feminine) and professor (male).

The fourth meaning is a loose usage of the term professor. This is in the same manner in which people call each other “chief” or “kiongozi” in the streets. It is neither here nor there.

But finally. The fourth meaning and usage of the term ‘professor’ is that which refers to a real professor. A professor of this kind need not introduce him or herself. They are known through their output. These kinds of professors don’t engage in shouting contests about who is and who is not a university professor. Being part of the university administration is not their interest. Luckily, we have had these kinds of professors. These include Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Gideon Were, Calestous Juma, Bethwell Ogot and Okoth Okombo. In the international arena, we have professors like Richard Dawkins, Noam Chomsky, Paul Pierson, and Francis Fukuyama among others.

Interestingly, a good number of these professors, in the fourth category, have defied systems and set procedures and processes to become professors. An example is Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Calestous Juma, Ali Mazrui and even Chinua Achebe who by the conventional measure would never have qualified to be professors. Equally, professors in this category are public intellectuals. With or without a PhD, they are professors thanks to their command of knowledge and their ability to think outside the box.

Hardworking and disciplined

Therefore, if we were to stick to this discussion of who a professor is and who is not, methinks many of these individuals calling themselves professors would not qualify to be the kind of professors they think they are. They are just teachers. Hardworking and disciplined but without much ability to think outside the box. They are just professors in the senior common room.

When I look at the University of Nairobi, for instance, I have such a hard time accepting the fact that some of the ‘professors’ are actually professors. They don’t write. They don’t do any serious research other than those for appraisal and promotion purposes. They don’t have any serious publications or citations. They fear speaking their mind.

We can spend all day talking about who is and who is not a professor. But if you are only a professor among members of the faculty in the university, you are definitely not a professor. If when serious issues, of national importance, are being discussed and you are not, like Henry Kissinger, on the table, shaping public discourse and public policy you are definitely not a professor.

So, what is so special about being a university ‘professor’ in Kenya? I guess, like stated earlier, many of these so-called university professors should just earn salaries and retire when their time comes. Because this is what they have reduced professorship to. A job group.