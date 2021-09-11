Professors? Which professors exactly are we talking about?

Graduation

One can be a professor, as in the Kenyan context, where you qualify through teaching, writing and research and gathering requisite experience.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Bruno Otiato

Political science student

University of Nairobi

On August 28, I read, in the Saturday Nation, the article “How greedy Kenyan professors are busy failing the academy” by Prof Peter Wasamba with a lot of amusement. First, because I was a student of the University of Nairobi until my graduation in 2020 and, secondly, because I thought that “finally” someone has decided to take the bull by the horns.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.