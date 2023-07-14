Prof Mohamed Abdulaziz: The father of Kiswahili

Kiswahili scholarship is the poorer following the demise of Prof Mohammed Hassan Abdulaziz Mkilifi, who taught linguistics in various universities across the globe for over five decades. Prof Abdulaziz, 90, regarded as ‘the father of Kiswahili,’ died on July 10.

The tag, ‘father of Kiswahili’ suits the fallen academic giant for various reasons. One, he established the departments of Linguistics and African Languages at both the Universities of Dar es Salaam and Nairobi.

Two, very many students who went through his hands scaled the academic ladder to become ‘who is who’ in linguistics (isimu) and literature (fasihi) in Kiswahili scholarship. Three, Prof Abdulaziz, a very humble person, small in stature but with a big heart, developed the Kiswahili curricula that were used to teach at both universities.

Among his first crop of students at Dar es Salaam were professors Ebrahim Hussein, Euphrase Kezilahabi, Mugyabuso Mulinzi Mulokozi, Drs Clement Maganga and Ruth Mfumbwa Besha, among others. From this pioneer class, Ebrahim Hussein, Euphrase Kezilahabi, and Mugyabuso Mulokozi emerged to become very prolific and prominent Kiswahili creative writers.

Ebrahim Hussein, a dramatist trained in Germany, bequeathed Kiswahili literature very engaging plays such as Kinjeketile (Oxford University Press, 1969), Ngao ya Jadi (OUP,1976), Arusi (OUP,1980), Kwenye Ukingo wa Thim (OUP,1988) and Jogoo Kijijini ( OUP).

On the other hand, Prof Euphrase Kezilahabi, who died in 2020, was a revolutionary poet and novelist. His novels such as Rosa Mistika (EALB, 1971), Kichwamaji ( 1974) , Nagona (DUP,1990), and Mzingile (DUP,1991), and poetry anthologies such as Kichomi (Heinemann,1974), Karibu Ndani (DUP,1988) Dhifa (Vide-Muwa,2008), portrayed him as a ‘rebel’ who pushed Kiswahili literature beyond boundaries.

When he left Dar es Salaam University to join the University of Nairobi, following the disintegration of the East African Community in the 1970s, Prof Abdulaziz, teamed up with the German Linguist, Bernd Heine, to prepare a curriculum and establish the Department of Linguistics and African Languages. The department could not be recognised as a Kiswahili outfit because the university authorities allegedly opposed the idea vehemently.

Prof Abdlulaz’s pioneer students at the University of Nairobi were Professors Okoth Okombo (deceased) and Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha. Prof Chacha was the first post-graduate student at the University of Nairobi to write his MA thesis using Kiswahili amidst a lot of resistance from the university authorities, who argued that the move went against the grain of the university policy. Prof Abdulaziz stood firm and eventually had his way.

Another crop of students who went through his hands during that period include Prof Jay Mashanga Kitsao (deceased) and Prof Mohamed Bakari.

This generation of Kiswahili scholars in Kenya took over the relay button and trained others, such as Professors Kimani Njogu, Kithaka Wa Mberia, Clara Momanyi, Kineene Wa Mutiso, John Hamu Habwe, Kyallo Wamitila, Iribe Mwangi, Mwenda Mbatiah, Evans Mbuthia, Tom Olali, Iribe Mwangi and Mosol Kandagor, among others.

It can be argued that the coordinates of Kiswahili scholarship in East Africa, the trends and trajectories it has taken for the five decades that Prof Abdulaziz had been on the stage would be traced back to his efforts. For instance, during a Chama cha Kiswahili cha Taifa (Chakita) conference held in Mombasa in 2016, to honour the scholar for his contribution to Kiswahili, it emerged that all the participants were either his former students or students of Prof Abdulaziz’s students.

Born on November 11, 1932, in Mombasa, Prof Mohamed Hassan Abdulaziz started his early education at Mombasa School (1940 -1949), for his Cambridge School Certificate (CSS). He later trained as a teacher at Coast Teachers Training College Mombasa (1952-1954), attaining a primary school teacher's certificate.

He later proceeded to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in Britain, where he took a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classical and Modern Arabic. His master of arts thesis in the same university was on 19th Century Swahili Poetry – focusing on the famous Swahili poet - Muyaka Bin Hajji al Ghassaniy. Prof Abdulaziz completed his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) studies in 1976 at the same university.

My last engagement with Prof Abdulaziz – who taught me at the University of Nairobi from 2005 to 2007, was in 2016 when I interviewed him in order to write my Taifa Leo column, ‘Kina cha Fikra’ (Deep Reflection). He granted me audience, reluctantly - because he was generally a media-shy person.



