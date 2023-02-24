Princess Farida, brother Kanda King mourn their father

The immensely talented Mahfudh musical family, which includes Princess Farida and Kanda King, is still in deep mourning following their patriarch’s death in Nairobi.

They have yet to come to terms with their big loss after Mzee Mahfudh Mbarak died recently of cardiac arrest.

Besides Chakacha queen-turned-gospel musician Princess Farida Migwalla, popular singer and dancer Kanda King, he was also the father of dancers Lady Zhena (now deceased), Saadah and brother Mbarak.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, Princess Farida said their father played a supportive role by allowing them to pursue, practise and excel in music. He was unlike some conservative parents who take exception to their children getting involved in music. Mzee Mahfudh was positive about it and let them flourish in music.

“We will always remember our father for encouraging us to take part in the arts and culture, which later became the source of livelihoods," she said.

Mzee Mbarak died on February 11 and was buried the next day at the Kariokor Cemetery in Nairobi.

She recalled how early in her dancing career in the 1990s, her father would encourage her and occasionally come along to watch her perform. "He initially just wanted to see us behave well during the shows and when he confirmed that all was well, he also persuaded our mother, Francisca Kaluki, to let us perform."

Besides taking part in Chakacha dancing contests, Farida also accompanied popular groups such as Them Mushrooms, Orch Virunga of Samba Mapangala and Lesasa Jocker’s Bilenge Musica on tours overseas, especially in the Middle East.

Kanda King (left) and his father Mzee Mahfudh Mbarak. Photo credit: Pool

When Farida decided to go solo, she formed her African Rhythm Band which is now led by younger brother Kanda King (Said Mahfudh).

Since she switched from secular to gospel music in 2001, Farida has been more involved in the ministry of her husband, Pastor Isaac Migwalla. She recalled a tragic moment in 2007 when Lady Zenah died in Dubai. But it was also the same year she gave birth to her firstborn, a daughter.

Today, Farida has three albums to her credit— None like Jesus, Kiumbe Kipya, and Mbarikiwa.

Kanda King sees his father’s death as more of a wake-up call to him to work hard to boost his career in the music industry.

Just gradually returning to staging live shows after having undergone hip surgery last year, Kanda is supported in performances by his wife, Lady Tasha.

Like his elder sister Princess Farida, Kanda says he will always cherish his father’s support in his music career. “Ön many occasions, he would offer to drive us to and from performance spots,” Kanda said.