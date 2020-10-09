Praiz: Son of clergyman who rose to become a music star

Praise Ugbede Adejo, known to the world as Praiz, is a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter who went quite the route before finally landing in the world of music greatness.

Anyone who watched the Big Brother Naija final party on Saturday last week caught the vocal prowess and emotion-evoking performance by Praiz, especially as the housemates were overcome with emotions as he sang “Rich and Famous”.

The man with a diploma in computer science had gone into preaching before he even thought about venturing into music. Football was his main love and he played for Highlanders as the right winger. His nickname was “crazy legs”, as he would run riot down the flank.

He never sang much, and was even a famed drummer in his church. But when he was at home, he was a singing menace, breaking into songs whenever the urge came to him. He played a track he had wanted to record to a friend once and she encouraged him to try out television talent shows.

After a lot of misses, Praiz auditioned for Project Fame West Africa in 2008. Despite his pessimism, he travelled from Kaduna and eventually ended up in the house with other competitors, who went by their real names throughout the duration of the competition.

Praise finished in third place as Iyanya went on to win that edition. Afterwards, he maintained his name, only modifying it into “Praiz”, to maintain the fans who had backed him.

Brand new car

A brand new car and a cash prize was enough to persuade him that his purpose in life didn’t lie in football. But things didn’t go according to plan. His choice of expression is R&B, unlike the Afro-beat that Nigerian songs are famed for.

“The history of R&B is African. I just do what comes to me naturally but I was introduced to reality now. People who had promised to hook me up with producers and projects were not picking my calls now. I had moved to Lagos because it is the entertainment capital but I wasn’t getting booked,” says Praiz.

He then got a call from Nigerian rapper, MI, who said he would really love for them to be on a track together. They came up with “Epic”, which re-introduced him to the industry and things got better from there. He then got signed to X3M.

“Everybody was rocking with MI and that was just a good opportunity,” says Praiz.

Growing up, his father had always been a clergyman and he experienced being rich in Lagos to having corn and coconut for Christmas when his father moved to Kaduna. This shaped him to develop resilience from a young age.

His music focusses on real life; songs that people can relate to. He creates the mood of a song before even coming down with the lyrics. His collaborations are also influenced by the message he wants to put across in a particular song.

“I’m a person who likes to learn and I like to surround myself with people with whom we can influence each other positively. I’ve also learnt not to take rejection personally. Late 2004, we drove down to Lagos with some friends from Kaduna after I was invited to go record at a certain label. We never got to see them the entire weekend. We had to sleep in the car and in turns. Years later, the former owner of the now-defunct label saw me at an event and started telling me how much of a fan he was. I thanked him but didn’t even tell him what he had done,” he says.

His first album, Rich & Famous, was created by Password, a producer. He also worked on six songs of the second album. His song “Madu” is a traditional groove with a bit of soul to it. It talks about how a man feels about the woman he is infatuated with.

Cancelled his show

He has just dropped another EP titled To The Moon. He made the compilation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic period as he found himself spending hours in the studio. He had just cancelled his show, which was to be held on March 21 and he came up with this album which would help lovers spend time together.

“This period has helped me appreciate life and to treasure people that I love. I’ve also connected more and on a deeper level with my fans on social media now than I was before,” says Praiz.

His parents, though staunch Christians, have always been supportive of Praiz’s path in music.

“I’m grateful that our parents gave us the proper upbringing for our conscience to tell well enough what’s good and what’s bad. I’ve had their blessings from the start because I’m happy with what I’m doing,” he says.

He advises anyone who wants to be in the music industry to first have different options they are also working on simultaneously and to be very good at their craft.

“Don’t have people around you who can’t give you constructive criticism which helps your growth, and humility will open doors that even your talent won’t get you to,” he concludes.

