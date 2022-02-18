William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) shakes hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021.
 

| DPPS

Political brawls and naming in life, literature and politics

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • Politicians have perfected the art of calling each other names instead of debating important issues.
  • Deputy President William Ruto, and ODM leader Raila ODinga have no kind words for each other.


In Plato’s dialogue, Cratylus, one of the characters says, “For it seems to me that whatever name you give to a thing is its right name; and if you give up that name and change it for another, the later name is no less correct than the earlier… for I think no name belongs to any particular thing by nature, but only by the habit and custom of those who employ it and who established the usage”.

