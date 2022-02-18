Political brawls and naming in life, literature and politics

In Plato’s dialogue, Cratylus, one of the characters says, “For it seems to me that whatever name you give to a thing is its right name; and if you give up that name and change it for another, the later name is no less correct than the earlier… for I think no name belongs to any particular thing by nature, but only by the habit and custom of those who employ it and who established the usage”.

Literary writers and politicians know very well that naming works. Nigerian scholar Dan Izevbaye agrees with this assertion when he writes: “There is a host of writers – Dickens, Hawthorne, Melville, Joyce, Faulkner, to name a few – whose suggestive naming of characters makes the discussion of names an important part of the criticism of their work”.

In Kenyan politics, an ugly name is used to caricature the person being named and paint him in a certain way – mostly painting him dark in claw and teeth. The Deputy President Dr William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have perfected the art of naming each other.

In their sweltering campaigns, they have each picked an unflattering name for the other, hoping it will scare voters from their opponent. They drum it up and call each other names until sometimes we feel like lifting up our hands and shutting everything out as it all leaves us half serene and half petrified.

Ruto and Odinga have perfected the art of name-calling in their political brawl that is underway. The barbarians are at the gate. Every arsenal is being deployed.

Demeaning labels

It has been said that the technique of name-calling “is a form of argument in which insulting or demeaning labels are directed at an individual or group… Over time, the term acquired a different meaning; by the beginning of the 20th century, it was linked to a logical fallacy, in which a debater, instead of disproving an argument, attacked their opponent”. This is exactly what happens most of the times in Kenyan politics.

Ruto often calls Odinga “mganga” meaning magician, but it sometimes seems to suggest something even more sinister like witchdoctor. He has consistently tagged Odinga with that label around his neck. Odinga has defended himself that he is a Christian and goes to church, but Ruto hears none of it. When a magician or witchdoctor is mentioned, people think about the dark arts and invoking bad omen on others. It is not a pretty label. And that’s the whole point, to scare voters away.

Not to be outgunned, Odinga seemingly has a name for Ruto, which is thief. Odinga drums this up in almost every meeting, even as Ruto tries to wiggle out. He defends himself that he is no thief and if he has stolen anything, he should be taken to court but, no! The tag is being tied around his neck.

What Ruto and Odinga are engaged in is what in Latin is called argumentum ad hominem, which is “argument against the person”. Aristotle would have been baffled because he argued against this, calling it the fallacy of putting the questioner but not the argument under scrutiny (focusing on personal attacks). However, in politics, it seems fair game.

Of course, this is not just limited to Ruto and Odinga. When we hear “watermelon”, we most likely, fairly or unfairly, associate it with a certain politician. That’s the power of naming in politics.

Political opponents

And it is not just in Kenya. Former American president, Donald Trump, used naming to devastating effect to drill home his messaging — turning his opponents into caricatures. Trump, a former New York business mogul, knew the power of branding and used it to maximum effect in politics.

One of the most potent monikers was “Crooked Hillary” — somehow suggesting that the former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, was a crook. And he repeated this so many times that it most likely stuck with a section of the American population. When he was dueling with current American President Joe Biden, he first nicknamed him “SleepyJoe” and then, to make it darker, “SleepyCreepyJoe”.

Politics is unlike what Juliet famously said in William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet when she averred, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” She used the line to argue that names are irrelevant.

Clearly, in the blood feuds among political opponents, name-calling has a special and potentially devastating place. What voters should look at, however, should be beyond these names and beyond personal attacks.