Poetry anthology launched at the 8th Shanghai festival

We were at the back of a black van with the sexagenarian Polish poet - Prof Dariusz Tomasz Lebioda, speeding through the snowless winter dusk of Shanghai last month (having been earlier picked from the Pudong International Airport), headed for the Jin Jiang hotel.

“Shanghai doesn’t look quite like the Shangri La of poetry,” I said to Professor Lebioda, glancing outside at the endless parade of skyscrapers, but he just said: “Give it a week, and you will see.”

Indeed, we were to be there for a week for the 8th edition of the Shanghai International Poetry Festival, organized by Mr Zhao Lihong, one of China’s greatest living poets and the president of the Arts Council, with a line-up of 22 poets, Chinese and world poets, like two football line-ups.

There were the South Americans Margarito Cuellar and Enrique Solinas, Europeans Hughes Labrusse, Germain Droogenbroodt and Ian Deaconescu, Li Wei from the USA, Chinese poet/ess

Na Ye, Shen Wei, Chen Xianfo, Xiong Yan and Huang Yiting, the translator of Wole Soyinka ...

And, yes, Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Literature Laureate himself in the flesh, with this poet/writer as the only other African in this literary constellation of world poets, all gathered in China. The age range of the ‘chosen ones’ was 40 to 90, so no poetic debauchery on this literary jamboree.

For the opening banquet at the Jin Jiang’s ballroom, the china had been set up by the organisers, led by a very efficient young woman named Christine (the Chinese like to adopt Christian names for conversational purposes with foreigners, and I got to baptise one Fang Li who asked me to give him Western names as ‘Franco Lee,’ which pleased him to no end).

The meals came on a round table, a never-ending roulette of black tea, soup, prawn, roast duck, chicken, chicken rolls, fish stomachs, little eels, sea slugs and coloured jellylike eggs, attacked with quivering chopsticks, all washed down with copious amounts of wine and some potent Chinese cane spirit (for the brave) with the flattering title ‘Liqueur of Geniuses’ (Tiancai de Likou Jiu).

My immediate dinner companions were the renown Chinese poet (based in Paris) Ruling Zhang (Soul in Exile), slim, with a lacquered elegance, in a stylish white jacket, expensive Levis, boots; and the jocular brilliant Beijing poet Zhao Si, round faced, with skin like pale velvet and shining eyes, cracking comical word jokes about porcelain cranes (ciqi her), a glass rat (boli haozi) and a glazed cat (liuli miao).

The formal progress of a Chinese banquet, I was to learn, depends on little speeches: a word of welcome from the host (president Zhao Lihong), followed by something grateful from the (great) guest (Wole Soyinka), and afterwards, more formal pleasantries over dinner, lots of liquor toasts, then to my utter shock, everyone just disappears like a ghost (guizi), as if in a script. No lingering around to shoot the breeze, just abrupt ‘zaijians,’ and ‘boom!, everyone’s out of there, leaving the newcomer perplexed in a room into which the stewards move in to clear up everything, like nocturnal undertakers.

The following day, after a fabulous Chinese opera show at the Zikawei Library, Wole Soyinka was formally awarded the ‘Golden Magnolia’ Poetry Award, presented by president Zhao Lihong, then it was off to the Cultural Museum Theatre of Jing’an District for our first public forum.

The topic ‘Poetry in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’ though came only fully alive the following (Sun)day at the great East Hall of the Shanghai Library, where the Italian poetess and lecturer Flaminia Cruciani (A Crown of Flames) and my new drinking best buddy Marco Souzogni, who also teaches in university both in China and Fiji, shone with their respective presentations.

Marco referenced the 1966 short story that Primo Levi wrote about a machine that wrote poetry, thus imagining CHATGPT decades before its conception. But he said ‘machines need the past to create the present, while humans can see the future before it happens ...’

“Humans and machines can and must and will work together,” Souzogni concluded.

Flamini Cruciani painted a far more flaming picture in the crucible of her presentation, warning that the progressive hybridization between human, nature and technology seriously threatens our identity as a subject: “From the time Prometheus stole technical expertise from Athena, AI has been a reality,” Flamini, who has degrees in Oriental and Near East archeology and history says. “But in recent years, this excess of delegation and delocalization has increasingly taken on the dimensions of an overall technical planning of the qualities and performances of our human sensitivity.”

She worries about billionaires like the Russian Dmitry Itskov’s ‘Avatar Project’ that envisions creating a humanoid in which to implant human memory and consciousness by 2045 A.D.

“It is a project that would make Mary Shelley (the writer of Frankenstein) green with envy,” Cruciani states.

Getting crucified on the cross of A.I. does not seem to worry the Nobel Laureate from Yoruba-land. “There isn’t a thing like Artificial Intelligence,” Professor Wole Soyinka says. “We lend machines our knowledge and self-perpetuating formulae, so at best, it is just S.I. – Surrogate Intelligence – from us human beings ...”

Singularity, where the exponential growth in the power of artificial intelligence leads to the intelligence of computers surpassing that of human beings may not scare a grand literary octogenarian like Wole Soyinka in the least bit.

But we, as humans, ought to worry about an ‘Override’ where algorithms enter the unlimited infinity of their own calculus. Imagine a scenario of nuclear escalation where input formulae override human instruction, as happened in the infamous Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia (where AI-AOA sensors with anomalous algorithms kept pitching the plane’s nose downwards); or alternatively an ‘apocalypse virus’ that crashes the Internet, or shuts down financial and other (satellite/cable) systems in a way that re-launches mankind back into the Medieval Ages, digitally speaking?

With this theme in mind, it was thus that the ‘world poetry’ anthology “Poetry in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” featuring the aforementioned 22 poets, was launched at the legendary Chinese poet Ba Jin’s former residence at No.113 Wukang Road, Xuhui District of Shanghai.

In his poem ‘Dreams and Waking,’ Zhao Lihong has excellent anti-A.I. lines like “how can you make me believe your wild predictions, you cannot even predict my choice in the next minute to come/ how can you understand my silence, even if you manipulate and spread the world’s noise and clamour/ I am a unique human body, a unique system of emotions and thoughts ...

You are a robot with a cold face/ even if you become a worm and burrow into my brain!”

And what we burrowed into, for the remainder of that week at the Shanghai International Poetry Festival was public poetry recitations, night cruising on the Bund, visiting the poetry store of Sinan Press (that is an Orthodox Church converted into a book store, with altars full of texts for poets, the priests of high words), a visit to the Xinmin Evening News (a newspaper founded in 1929, that has recorded China’s rise from starvation, occupation and Civil War to world domination, as we reflected over dinner on its 45th floor), and the beautiful closing ceremony of the 8th SIPF at the Blue Banana & Dream Workshop at Number 158 Changbai Road, owned by a very cool poet-musician called Li Muyang, and the site where we met the poetically stunning looker, ‘Louisa,’ like a lotus to any poetic Muse.

The following day, on the way to a different Chinese province (Guangdong) on something unrelated to the poetic literati – because the peasant on the hillside waiting for roast duck to fly into their mouth only eat peanuts, and because all this makes as much sense as Carl Sanburg’s correct definition of poetry as the ‘synthesis of hyacinths and biscuits,’ – I imagined the auto-pilot (AI) that flies us on long hauls.

And how, as one crosses that void in the skies, in the gray area between dreaming and waking, Lihong’s poetic song makes sense in that charm: ‘You (AI) are a black hole that can devour all souls, (but) a person is equivalent to an infinite complex universe ...”



