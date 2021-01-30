Black Lives Matter
Lluis Gene | AFP

Weekend

Prime

The many pitfalls of travelling while black

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Travelling While Black urges the reader to travel – to leave home or the familiar, and risk encounter with strangers and new places.
  • These essays insist that the individual has a duty and should make a choice to stand up to what is wrong in their society, all the time.

There is a claim among academics that when an essay is reviewed by one’s peers, then it is intellectually rigorous. Not many academics would be able to define what they mean by academic rigour, though.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.