Pacho festival at Nairobi's Impala grounds
Kentrack Entertainment will on Saturday host Pacho Festival at the Impala grounds in Nairobi. The one-day event is a celebration of Luo culture, dance and music.
Those expected to perform at the event include Emma Jalamo, Elisha Toto, Odongo Swagg, Musa Jakadala, Achieng Nyar Awasi, Madanji Peremeter and Koffi Macadory.
The entrance is Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 (VIP).
Elsewhere, South African poet and singer Daliwonga is due to perform on Sunday at the Winning Post, Ngong Racecourse.
Revellers will also be entertained by Murra and DJ Dust. The show will begin at 12pm.