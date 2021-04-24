Our obsession with exam results doesn’t always tally with reality

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and Knec chief executive Mercy Karogo during the release of  the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) examination results at Mitihani House in Nairobi on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group 

By  John Mwazemba

 ‘Someone I hadn’t seen in forty years recognised me the other afternoon… he had been one of my closest friends…We looked at each other with a mix of tenderness and befuddlement, moist-eyed. It was clear to both of us, after the five or ten minutes of our hasty conversation, that this chance meeting was the last time we ever were going to see each other... Life is a process of gradually coming to terms with the meaning and the very concept of never-ness… ‘Well, so—how was it, in all?’ I asked him… He understood me. ‘Life, you mean?’” It was Mikhail Iossel who wrote this in a recent heartrending article in The New Yorker; on a poignant moment when he met a former high school friend after four decades.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.