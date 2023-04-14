Osore Omufulukhani set for the Turudi Shule Run

African systematic theologian, author, academician and pastor, Osore Omufulukhani is planning a special community event to be held from August 19 -31.

Dubbed “Turudi Shule Run” it will be a 250km event by Dr Osore to give back to his community. He aims to lead many others in the run from Nakuru town to Luanda in Vihiga County to promote education back in his home county.

Notably, for Dr Osore, it will be a new venture having previously mainly been involved in organizing the Worship Heart Africa gospel events at the Nairobi Cinema alongside his wife gospel singer Ayuma Omufulukhani.

In a recent interview, he noted how it had been a puzzle brought about by an alarming observation of an increased rate of children dropping out of school with little effort to address the disaster.

“Many of those who drop out of school do get involved in vices in the community. The run is to enhance and promote the importance of education, dangers of drug and substance abuse, early pregnancies, marriages and related risks in Vihiga County,” he said.

Dr Osore is working together with Nakuru-based hotelier Elizabeth Kusa (popularly known as Aziza Lizzy), counsel Mercy Olando and architect Javan Mbeta (Omusiani Ska Jairo) among others to push this vision.

Javan Mbeta. Photo credit: Pool

The team is using this as an opportunity to raise an estimated Sh3 million that will be used to sensitise the community, hold seminars and workshops with stakeholders and move around the society to meet the drop-out children to speak about going back to school or pursuing life skills.

“The rate at which our children are dropping out of school is disastrous for it has led to skyrocketed drug and substance abuse, early pregnancies and marriages, gambling and increased crime rates…,” he said.

Nakuru-based hotelier Elizabeth Kusa. Photo credit: Pool

They plan to involve stakeholders ranging from the community, church, school, Parents/guardians, and Government. “I believe that the five can go back to the drawing board where they used to coexist in nurturing a child.”

Alongside others also in the gospel music industry, he expects to prepare a good background for the project.

“We can make a difference, we can breathe freshness and shape the community that we dream of,” he said.

As a build-up, they call upon both county and national governments, corporate, religious, charitable organisations, media and individuals among other bodies to support this noble vision.

Osore was born in Ikaali village, West Bunyore Ward, Emuhaya Constituency, Vihiga County. He is married to gospel singer Ayuma Omufulukhani and blessed with three children. She is known for songs like Fungua Moyo and Damu imebubujika.