Onyango Alemo’s to star at Ohangla live show









Popular ohangla star Onyango Alemo is among the musicians still striving to keep the beat alive.

Alemo, known for a string of hits songs like “Kuche Kuche’ and “Night Oberana”, will tonight be the highlight during an Ohangla extravaganza at the Mary’s Bar and Restaurant, Dagoretti Corner on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Like most other artistes, Alemo’s regular shows last year were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Nairobi, Alemo was previously based at the Kuche Kuche Club located at the Nyayo National Stadium where performed with his group Ugenya Young Stars. He also had stints at Egessa Club, Umoja alongside Lady Maureen (who died last year).

Speaking to Saturday Nation producer and publisher Paul Okoth of Victorianam Music Den lauded Alemo’s efforts in ohangla music.

“Alemo is reputed as among the top ohangla music stars who have been keeping the music scene lively for the last more than 10 years,” he said.

Notably on “Night Oberana”, Alemo praises his wife whom he describes as “a caring mother of their children, beautiful and woman of high esteem”.

On “Tho Luro” hit, Alemo encourages people to enjoy the pleasures of life while respecting God because death is looming.

Fans of Gor Mahia Football Club have also cherished the “K’Ogalo” song he did in praise of the club.

According to Okoth, Alemo will soon release his latest song “Piny otamo wang’a”.

During tonight’s show, patrons will also be entertained by resident DJ Ramzie.

Amitie Musica leader Crispine Tambwe. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile in Mombasa, the Amitie Musica band led by Crispin Tambwe will perform during the “Rhumba HD Party” at the Baogan Bar in Buxton, Mombasa from 3pm. The group performs every Saturday at the same spot.

In Nairobi, Rhumba fans can team up every Friday evening at Ranalo Foods (Kosewe) on Kimathi Street for shows by John Junior and his BV Band.

Elsewhere, the Pure Lounge at Syokimau, Machakos County, will tomorrow host a reggae festival featuring various reggae DJs among them Papa Chally. This will be a prelude to regular shows every Sunday at the same spot. Other DJs expected at the event include Crown King Tubbs of King Lion Sounds, DJ Mustapha, Mantell, Lunatic, Sugar D among others.

Also to thrill reggae fans will be MCs Mad Professor and Little Kris, Lyrical Erico.

The reggae festival will run from 8:30am to 9pm. There will be plenty of drinks and African cuisine.