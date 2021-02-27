Ole Kulet: Will the flowers still blossom in the savannah?

Mr Henry Ole Kulet with the trophy, certificate and the book which won him the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature and a nomination for the Dublin Literary Award in 2009.

Photo credit: Joseph Kiheri

By  Thomas Chemelil

Teacher

St. Francis Kimuron High School

  • Blossoms of the Savannah explores the conflict arising between cultural values of the Maa people.
News of the demise of Kenya's cultural literary icon, Henry Ole Kulet, came as a shock to those who had embraced his ‘cultural novel’. The Kenyan literary scene has been numbed by the news of his death at a point when one of his literary masterpieces, Blossoms of the Savannah, is a set book for high school students in Kenya.

