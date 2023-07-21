Okumba Miruka: Of orature, gender and varsity expulsion

Miruka is a household name in oral literature and a prolific writer in the Kenyan media.

Okumba Miruka, Writer, Author,

Wide probing eyes, slow measured strides and a clean-shaven chin is the signature of the grandpa of Kenyan oral literature, Dr Okumba Miruka.

Casually dressed in jeans and a black-polo jacket, you might pass him on the streets and mistake him for any other wanderer. But there’s more to him than meets the eye.

Miruka, 60, is a household name in oral literature. In an interview with the Saturday Nation, he narrated about his expulsion and readmission to Kenyatta University, his writing and his allure with gender-based issues.

Being a household name in oral literature, where did the writing bug catch up with him?

“I started writing in 1976 while at Sawagongo High School. I was in charge of Journalism Club and the school magazine," he says.

"When I later joined Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho I was the editor-in chief of the school weekly newsletter, Weaverbird, and a termly journal, Cardinal Points.”

“My first article was published in the Nation newspaper in 1981 under the tagline: Nation Essays."

He has worked for most Kenyan newspapers.

“I did book analysis for Weekly Review. As a regular contributor, I secured a sub-editor’s contract in 1990. I only worked at the firm for six months.”

“In 1991, I was assigned a writing task at Nation. Wahome Mutahi, aka Whispers, fished me from the Kenya National Theatre to pen articles on drama. I did two separate columns every Sunday on theatre and visual arts.”

“Apart from the twin-pieces, I penned 'Artist of the Week’ which was part of a midweek art magazine. It was edited by Wahome Mutahi. I also did a Friday feature-article on hobbies.”

Okumba also wrote for the Standard newspaper using a pseudo-name. “Esther Kamweru, an editor with the Standard, attended a workshop on gender. This birthed the first gender column in our newspapers.”

Which other newspaper outlet has he work for?

“I contributed monthly art treatises in The People Daily, New Age and Signature. The government broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Cooperation, later contracted me for two art programmes on literature talk and preview.”

What challenges has he faced writing in the newspapers if any?

“Newspapers pay columnists well. I lived off my writing royalties. On the flipside, you must do quality work to keep the contract.”

Okumba recounted the harrowing experience of being thrown out of university for fighting for the rights of students.

“This is a bittersweet tale. I joined Kenyatta University College (KUC), then an affiliate of the University of Nairobi, in 1982. Everyone was being trained as a schoolteacher at KUC.”

He further elaborated: “When the Teachers Service Commission visited us in third-year for induction and direct posting after graduation, one of the students inquired why teachers were employed by the government a job group lower than other civil servants. The response from the employer didn’t amuse us.”

He added, “The students refused to sign employment forms and boycotted classes. The university was shut-down.”

Like many other straight-talkers, he had to be dimmed. His expulsion letter from Kenyatta University (now full-fledged) dated April 12, 1986 read in part, “This is to inform you that as a result of your involvement in the student disturbances, the university council has decided not to re-admit you…”

Okumba’s and his allies' charges borderd on the absurd. After dismissal, he registered for Diploma in Education in 1988. Interestingly, some of his tutors were his undergraduate classmates at Kenyatta University (KU).

Even as he embarked on fighting for his readmission, he had to put his energies in realising his other dreams – writing and fighting gender-based violence.

“Before being expelled from KU, I developed a first-year term paper assigned to us by Dr Jane Nandwa into a full-length manuscript on riddles, narratives and poems. It was later published by Heinemann Publishers (currently East African Education Publishers) under the title: Encounter with Oral Literature (1994).”

He continued, “I’ve widely written in the field of orature. My other works such as A Dictionary of Oral Literature (1990) and Studying Oral Literature (1999) are unrivalled.

What was your relationship with other renowned oraturists like Asenath B. Odaga and Sam K. Akivaga?

“Odaga was an open and friendly person. I always passed by her Kisumu-based Thu-Tinda bookshop to touch base with her. Her books inspired me a lot. Even so, she never published any of my works because I was her fiercest rival.”

“I didn’t interact much with Akivaga save for a few occasions when we exchanged literary pleasantries.”

Still on creative writers, when did his love-affair with Francis Imbuga begin?

“Imbuga was my teacher at KU. I studied his ever refreshing play, Betrayal in the City. I also acted in his other play, Man of Kafira. The thespian was down to earth and wasn’t elitist as he related well with his students.”

The writer-cum-activist, who was born in Siaya County, got readmitted to complete his undergraduate studies after 17-years due to presidential amnesty when Mwai Kibaki took the reins of power from Daniel Arap Moi.

“This was a momentous occasion for my family and me. Finally, I had won after almost two decades of being in the academic doldrums."

Okumba had earlier unsuccessfully written to Kenyatta University and University of Dar-e-Es-Salam to complete his studies.

Upon being admitted back, he graduated in 2004. His story is a make-believe one as the same university that expelled him awarded him a Masters degree in 2010 and PhD in 2021. Both post-graduate courses were on gender-related studies.

“I went back to KU for my post-graduate studies as a proof that I didn’t have any issue with the administration and faculty.”

He laughed easily in between the interview at his well-manicured office at Simba Villas in Embakasi. As a consultant on gender matters, he is always on the move attending workshops and writing seminar papers.

But his life is not all about literature and gender issues. “I spend quality time with my family. I don’t carry office work to the house.”

Why did he drop his Christian name, Simon in his latter works? I inquired.

“What’s in a name? The ilk of Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka and Ngugi wa Thiong’o reclaimed our African identity through indigenous names. My penname is Okumba-Miruka but I retained ‘Simon’ in my national ID as a sign of respect to my parents who gave it to me.”

Before leaving for evening coffee at his house only a stone-throw away, I challenged the Cooperative University don to do a memoir. “I’m currently putting final touches on my biography.”

His parting shot for aspiring writers: “Produce quality work and you’ll make it in this field. Readers don’t care about your ethnicity as long as your artworks are refined.”



