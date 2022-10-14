Oktobafest shows begin in Mwea, Kirinyaga, today

For music lovers in Mwea and its environs in Kirinyaga County, the Oktobafest is set for today and tomorrow at the Jamii Executive Gardens in Mwea.

The show will feature Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, Mejja, Nadia Mukami, Bensoul, Ndovu Kuu, Ssaru, DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ Kronix. The festival, sponsored by Kenya Breweries, features Tusker beer offers, food and music.

Elsewhere, the Pavillion XV Lounge at Kitengela will today host Saturday Vibes featuring music offers on African food, Mbuzi and Nyama Choma.

The Ambro La Musica band performs every Friday and Saturday at the Bottoms Up at Shanzu in Mombasa. Tonight the group will stage a tribute show in memory of Congolese legends Franco Luambo Makiadi and Verckys Kiamuanguana Mateta.

Rhumba fans Geoff Ba’ Mkubwa Luyuku and John Mkaya are among those expected to attend the shows. Meanwhile, the same group performs every Thursday at the Club Mio’s, also in Mombasa.

Rhumba fans in Mombasa can team up every Wednesday for shows by the Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe at the Sky Lounge in Bamburi. On Sundays, the group is at the Tiurkeys Grill Club in Kiembeni also in Mombasa