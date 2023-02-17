Okot p’Bitek on Trial, with a Taban lo Liyong link in Kisumu

I am not yet home in Kisumu, but I know the city is agog with excitement, especially among my own literary and cultural friends. All eyes are fixed on the Mama Grace Onyango Social Centre, where, come Thursday, February 23, the great patriarch, Okot p’Bitek, will be put on trial. The poet’s appearance will be posthumous, understandably, but the panel of judges will comprise both otherworldly jurors and us, stern-faced literati and “culturati” filling the main auditorium of the Centre.

Okot p’Bitek on Trial is a reflective dramatisation of the life and work of the mercurial Ugandan in his many roles as dancer, footballer, lawyer, anthropologist, teacher, politician, sage philosopher, anticolonial cultural activist and poet.

The script was by my friend and colleague, ‘Japuonj’ Dr Humphrey Jeremiah Ojwang. It is in the well-established tradition of “after-world” trials, like Ali Mazrui’s Trial of Christopher Okigbo, where we reflect on the career of a fallen figure and its significance.

Dr Ojwang, until recently a senior research fellow and thematic head of Language, Culture and Society at UoN’s Department of Anthropology, Gender and African Studies, is, arguably, Kenya’s foremost epistemologist (scholar and seeker of knowledge).

His Okot p’Bitek script is a compact but linguistically and intellectually rich discourse that should stimulate lively and profitable conversations about not only Okot p’Bitek the man but also the many social and cultural issues that his life and career highlighted, and which remain relevant today.

Okot p’Bitek on Trial is a tough and challenging text for reader, actor and producer alike, but we are in for a truly delightful and enlightening treat, going by the snippets of the production and rehearsals we have glimpsed. The show is in the hands of two of the most prominent and experienced men of theatre to come from our lakeside community, Obat Masira and Hawi Odingo.

Face of theatre

Obat Masira Aketch, who is also the executive director of the Mama Grace Onyango Social Centre, needs no introduction to Kisumu audiences. He and his Misango Arts Ensemble have been the face of theatre in the city for at least three decades now.

Hawi Odingo, his co-producer on the Okot p’Bitek project, won his spurs in theatre as one of the leading actors in John Ruganda’s Nairobi University Players (NUP) troupe that dominated the Nairobi theatre scene for most of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Hawi Odingo, Wakanyote Njuguna and the late Stella Muka were so valuable to John Ruganda that he sometimes scripted texts specifically for them, as in his Music Without Tears, where the characters appear simply as Odie (Odingo), Wak and Stella.

Often acting as the maestro’s assistant, Hawi Odingo distinguished himself as not only an actor but also a director of considerable influence. He directed us in the premiere of Francis Imbuga’s Man of Kafira, with a cast that included such iconic figures as David Mulwa, Dr Wanjiku Mwotia and the late Sidede Onyulo. I was particularly struck by Odingo’s meticulous attention to detail in his direction style.

Back to the Okot p’Bitek trial, younger people may wonder why it is coming to Kisumu and why we should be proud of that. There are two related main reasons for the treat and they stem from two Luo characters for whom Kisumu has a special significance.

The first is Okot p’Bitek himself, whose first home in Kenya was Kisumu. He had been unceremoniously sacked from his job as director of the Uganda National Theatre in 1966, the year of publication of Song of Lawino, which the first Obote regime probably found embarrassing and directly critical of ‘Omera’ Obote’s crude politics.

The UoN offered Okot, a Ugandan Acholi Luo, a job as resident extramural tutor in Kisumu, based on his experience in a similar role with Makerere, in Gulu, his home town. So, he became a Kisumuan, and he threw himself wholeheartedly into the cultural life of the city. As he had done in Gulu, he inaugurated a Kisumu Arts Festival, which I hope is still running or will be soon revived, as has been the Gulu one.

In all this, the then-Kisumu Social Centre (now the Mama Grace Onyango Social Centre) played a crucial role. I think Kisumu and the Centre can justifiably and proudly claim to have played an important part in the making of one of Africa’s greatest poets.

The second personality reason for the revival of Okot’s memory in Kisumu is Taban lo Liyong, the Ugandan-South Sudanese Luo, who was also a long-time resident of Kenya. Taban lo Liyong was a frequent visitor to Kisumu, and he was one of the many literary greats, including David Rubadiri and Chinua Achebe, who delivered public lectures here during the intellectual flourish of the mid-to-late 1970s.

You probably know that Taban lo Liyong teamed up with Ngugi wa Thiong’o and the late Henry Owuor Anyumba to agitate for the abolition of the traditional English Department at the University of Nairobi, and its replacement with the Department of Literature.

Like most of us bitten by the Kenyan love-bug, Taban has kept coming back to Kenya, even long after his return to his native South Sudan. Most of his books are published in Kenya, and he recently had a colourful launch of his latest poetic work, After Troy, in Nairobi. This apparently earned him an invitation to launch it in Kisumu as well, and he should have been in our Lakeside City around this time. If you attend the show of Okot p’Bitek on Trial, you may hear it mentioned in the play.

You know, Okot and Taban are almost inseparable, not only in their Acholi-Kuku Luo identity, but also in their ardent intellectual-cultural dialogues or “quarrels”, which used to keep us, then-young academics, spellbound at the height of their powers in Nairobi.

Incidentally, keep an eye out for the presence in Kisumu of Okot’s daughter, Jane p’Bitek Langoya, a poet in her own right, who has been invited to the show.