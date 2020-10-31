Ohangla star Joseph Ochieng back with BBI song

Ohangla musician 'Onyi Tibim' (Joseph Ochieng) of the “Nasa Tibim" hit is at it again. He has composed a new song on the proposed constitutional referendum created by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

His ‘Nasa Tibim’ song made him famous when the then opposition coalition Nasa used it as their campaign anthem in the 2017 General Elections. Ochieng' has revealed that the new song is about the impending plebiscite.

This was a follow up to the BBI Report which was launched on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya.

"I have worked on a new song about the coming referendum and I believe it will rock the airwaves just like the past ones I have done," says Ochieng'.

Soeaking to Saturday Nation recently, he revealed that he had worked on the song in his Dandora -based studio which he opened in 2018.

On whether the song revolves around Mr Odinga and the handshake, he said the song titled “BBI Kenya Moja” is featuring a host of leaders who are supporting the constitutional amendments.

"The song will be (about) the gains from the BBI process and how Kenyans stand to benefit from it," notes Ochieng'.

Last year, he did the “Tibim” song remix to commemorate the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Mr Raila Odinga at Harambee House, Nairobi.

His other album titled "Jaluo Pod Pek" has seven songs and focuses on the reconciliation efforts of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

“My new album is dedicated to efforts by our leaders to promote peace and reconciliation in the country after the heated 2017 electioneering period,” he said.

Some of the songs in the album include "Mula Mos", "Queen Nyakathomo", "Kogallo Gor Mahia", "Ugenya Dala" and "Silas Jakakimba".

He does recording for upcoming artistes at his Tibim Records studio where scores of upcoming musicians seeking to make a name in the entertainment industry are toiling.

Ochieng is in the class of other musicians like Onyi Papa Jey, Musa Jakadala among others who have kept the Ohangla scene lively.

Popular Mombasa DJ Shinah. Photo credit: Pool

Meanwhile, the resumption of live shows at some clubs at the Coast are back.

Popular Mombasa DJ Shinah teams up every Wednesday alongside other DJs for the “Girls and Cocktails show’ at the Klub Zero4 in Mombasa. Some of those teaming up with DJ Shinah also popularly known as the “First Lady of Spin” (Shaileen Shinah) include DJ Sammy Blez, DJ Edirah, and DJ Mems.

Revellers who buy two cocktails get one free during the shows that start at 4pm that have been organised by Zero4.

Prior to the resumption of live shows, DJ Shinah often entertaining her fans online with various beats ranging from gospel, soul, pop and other contemporary beats.

