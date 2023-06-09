Ohangla singer Prince Indah to perform live in Utawala, Nairobi

Popular Ohangla musician Prince Indah will perform at a special Sunday show on Sunday at 33 Havens Lounge, Naivas Utawala Building (opposite GSU).

It will be an opportunity for Indah to entertain his fans in Embakasi and environs with some of his popular songs like Osiepe, Mummy Chulo, Kogik Otieno and

Duk Jawiro. MC Ogina Koko and MC Onyulo are also expected to thrill the fans. Admission for the show is Sh400. Meanwhile, the same venue will host the 'Saturday Finals' show this evening featuring DJ Twinizzle. The show will be hosted by Dorris and Tonny Marsh. Plenty of drinks will be available. Friday is Flirty Fridays at the same venue.

Elsewhere, in Kisumu, reggae fans can gather at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground today for the One Love Culture Festival featuring visiting Jamaican singer Turbulence. The show will also feature performances by Kenyans Black Omollo, Shamir and Apesi. Admission is Sh500.

In Nairobi, the Heineken UEFA Champions League final viewing party will take place at the Nairobi National Museum this evening. The show, which starts at 6 pm, is expected to feature guest appearances by Bensol and others. Admission is Sh1,500.

In Kirinyaga, Aba Lodges and Spa will host the Nduumo ya Ngogoyo show featuring Elizabeth Nyambere.

Other invited performers include Wachira wa Karangatha, James Wahome Wamaingi, Peter Kigia Wa Ester and Simon Kihara Musaimo. Wangari Wakabera and Kariuki wa Kiarutara. The show will be hosted by MC Karwimbo Mukuribu with special appearances by 'Governor wa Ngogoyo' Kamau wa Kangethe.