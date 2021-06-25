Ohangla sensation Musa Jakadala to stage special live show

Musa Jakadala

Ohangla musician Musa Jakadala during a past live performance. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The show, dubbed ‘Chill- Out’ is part of the efforts by many club owners to gradually get live shows back on track.
  • Jakadala is best known for popular songs like Hera Remo, Judy Nyasuba, Nyar RambaOmollo Katiba and Babie Nyalego.

Ohangla sensation, Musa Jakadala, will this weekend treat his fans in Nairobi to a special live performance.

