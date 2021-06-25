Ohangla sensation Musa Jakadala to stage special live show

Ohangla sensation, Musa Jakadala, will this weekend treat his fans in Nairobi to a special live performance.

Jakadala will stage show at Leisure Place (opposite K Mall) in Komarock estate on Sunday during an event that will be double up as the grand opening of the entertainment joint.

The show, dubbed ‘Chill- Out’, whose entry fee will be Sh300, is part of efforts by club owners to gradually get live shows back on track.

Jakadala is best known for popular songs such as Hera Remo, Judy Nyasuba, Nyar Ramba, Omollo Katiba and BabieNyalego.

He has also previously performed with the Blaze Africa Band at various entertainment spots in Nairobi and other venues.

Jakadala, like fellow top Ohangla artistes Otieno Aloka of Kanungo fame and Emma Jalamo, hails from Siaya County.

Live Rhumba shows

Meanwhile, Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe will treat Rhumba fans in Mombasa to live performances from Friday to Sunday (between 1pm and 7pm) at the Summit Grill VOK.

The group is know for renditions of new and old Rhumba songs.

Also in Mombasa, Samba Bistro Sports Bar at Bamburi will on Saturday night host a show by Prophet Elly Toto, who is best known for songs such as Nyar Mwalimu and Timbe Nyiri Opogore.

Elsewhere, US-based Congolese singer Samba Mapangala on Tuesday launched his latest single Mapenzi Yetu online. The single is among the tracks on Samba Mapangala's latest album Hekima.