Of President Ruto’s visit to his former primary school

“I had a piano teacher who used to talk about the most familiar musical cadence — in which a piece returns, after wandering and variation, to its original key, the tonic—as ‘going home’.

It seemed so easy when music did it: who wouldn’t want to swat away those black accidentals and come back to sunny C major? These satisfying resolutions are sometimes called ‘perfect cadences’; there is a lovely subspecies called the ‘English cadence’, used often by composers like Tallis and Byrd, in which, just before the expected resolution, a dissonance sharpens its blade and seems about to wreck things — and is then persuaded home, as it should be.

I wish I could hear that English cadence again, the way I first properly heard it in Durham Cathedral. I was 11 years old… (so) it happened 37 years ago, and the scene has a convenient, dream-like composition… But real life is a different matter.

The few occasions I have returned to Durham have been strangely disappointing. My parents no longer live there; I no longer live in the country.

The city has become a dream,” so wrote the American-based English critic James Wood.

Wood, in this passage, discusses something that’s an important trope in literature — returning home. Literature is awash with what the Greeks call nostos (returning home), from where we get the word ‘nostalgia’ (from the Greek words nostos for returning home and algos for pain, longing or grief so nostalgia is literary the ‘longing to return home’).

On Monday, January 8, 2024, President William Ruto made his own nostos (return home) to his old school, Kamagut Primary School, in Uasin Gishu County. He aptly wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “It was nostalgic going back to my former primary school and meeting my nursery teachers as we laid the foundation stone for the construction of a modern school”.

It was a great literary moment addressing the great theme of the return of the native son. And how many things he must have remembered as he stepped on the grounds of Kamagut Primary School again!

Maybe he remembered, how, many years ago, he looked with the gaze of child-like wonder and awe upon the blazing brightness of the noonday on clear days or, how, during dark cloudy days, the sky would be darkened, and the sun reduced to a thin reddish crescent, hiding in the background like a shy bride.

And far away, muffled by splashing rainwater, he would probably hear the sound of laughter as children played in the rain.

It is hard to know whether the secret of his great destiny was planted in him then or in future years; for that we’ll have to wait for his memoirs to tell us when he got the idea of becoming a politician and then, later, a president.

Whether the idea was formed at Kamagut as a child or later in life, he was probably conscious of a call stirring deep within him, a call that would carry him far away from the obscurity of Kamagut to another world far, far away.

He probably didn’t know it then that his quiet days of Kamagut would be shaken by several major earthquakes in his life from becoming member of parliament to cabinet minister to deputy president and then finally to president.

He probably didn’t know that he would have new thoughts and new power, a new identity, with broader experience, and a wider horizon and that events would conspire (for his good) to wrench him from private life, and fling him violently into the whirlpool of the life of a public career as a politician in every Kenyan’s lips (for better or worse).

At the Kamagut Primary School grounds, as he shook hands with his former teachers, something stirred — something heavy slashed through the air.

The retired teachers probably had noble, work worn-out hands and their time-darkened faces had those clearly drawn, typically Kenyan contours that are also soft like the lines of gracefully aging mountains. And every one of them had the same otherworldly eyes, pregnant with the hope of meeting a president. “Remember us,” one of them said poignantly.

In classical literature, due to wars and the necessity of travelling for trade, thoughts of departure (from home) and return were in people’s mind.

For many in literature, return is a beautiful longed-for dream with the potential for happy reunions. And for our president, this was clearly a happy reunion at Kamagut Primary School; full of smiles and his famous laughter especially when he said that a Mr Ouma really caned them in those days.

If there are political foes, the atmosphere at Kamagut Primary School held them back, if there lay, far off in his political future, any valley of challenges, its black portals cast no gloom over him on that day.

Away from the crowded vicissitudes of State House, at Kamagut, the horizon was clear, all storms were still, and the ocean was at rest. And for the president, his return also had a noble agenda: to make a difference in the school that impacted him early. And like one of his teachers beseeched him, many Kenyans are also imploring him, “remember us”.



