Of Nigeria’s EndSars protests and a mournable continent

“… The casualties are not only those who started a fire and now cannot put out. Thousands are burning that have no say in the matter… the casualties are many…” wrote Nigerian poet John Pepper Clark who died on October 13, 2020. He could as well have been describing Nigeria or Kenya, where the harrowing journeys of the two countries from Independence have mostly produced pain, grim financial prospects, false promises and dashed hopes for many young people.

Young people deal with many vexing issues that the American writer E.B White aptly summarised as, “the uncertainty of the future… the discipline of school, the transitoriness of life, the mystery of…God, the frailty of the body, the sadness of afternoon, the distant challenge of love and marriage, and the far-off problem of a livelihood”. They brood over all this and more; youth is a perplexing time without the extra stress of dealing with an asphyxiating and oppressive government.

For Nigerian youth, matters came to a head on October 7, when the country was first rocked by protests that started growing with each passing day. Thousands of young people poured into Nigerian streets to protest police brutality, especially against the police unit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). According to a twitter user named Chinyelugo, who spoke to the BBC, “If SARS see you as a young person who is successful with a nice car, they will harass you and extort money from you,” he told the BBC. SARS has also shot and killed many young people in cold blood.

The sad thing about this is that it’s not only just limited to Nigeria but much of Africa, including Kenya. The value placed on human life is very low; young people are sometimes killed in cold blood. Now Nigerian youth are fed up. They are pouring into the streets in their thousands and it is clear that the political leadership is so shaken that they cannot even talk to them. “Sorry for the inconvenience, we are trying to change Nigeria,” one prominent protest poster read.

Political leadership

The EndSARS protests are an indictment on political leadership not only in Nigeria but in much of Africa. As John Pepper Clark wrote, these political leaders make decisions (start a fire they cannot put out) and now “thousands are burning who had no say in the matter”. It’s all the reason why we need good leaders. A leader’s decision can better lives or destroy them. Some leaders, however, are clearly out of touch with reality. Some of them probably grew up in a wealth paradise of untroubled backyards and skating ponds, bicycles and pets and have no idea what the typical Nigerian or Kenyan youth goes through.

Seeing Nigerian youths in the streets and taking into account our own youth issues in Kenya, I remembered Tsitsi Dangarembga’s latest searing novel, This Mournable Body. The novel is the third in a trilogy; the first installment novel was called Nervous Conditions (1988) and the second novel was The Book of Not (2006). Like many youths in Kenya and much of Africa, in Nervous Conditions, the sparkling heroine — Tambudzai (Tambu) — is a restless teenager full of hope. Set in 1960’s and ‘70s Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), Tambu is determined to get an education and escape poverty as the country emerges from colonial rule into optimistic Independence.

Desperate existence

“You are the leaders of tomorrow,” the youth in Kenya have always been told and, like Tambu, they have been optimistic. But what if this “tomorrow” never comes? In This Mournable Body, the writer puts aside all pretense. The youths’ promised land of milk and honey called “tomorrow” has not come and is not coming. Dangarembga writes a sad work of demolition; demolition of hopes and optimism. Tambu is now middle-aged and broken, with practically nothing of her own. With no children or husband and having quit her job, Tambu is living in a desolate women’s hostel in Harare. She sinks into poverty and a desperate existence. Like many youths in Kenya, many years after Independence, Tambu’s condition is not better. Every attempt to make life better is faced with a fresh humiliation.

This is the state of the youth in Nigeria who can’t take it anymore. It is the state of the youth in Kenya and much of Africa. It is incumbent upon the political leadership to critically come up with solutions to the youth question because there is always a breaking point. As Nigerian Bishop David Oyedepo told Nigeria’s political leaders after the protests started, “until you push a goat to the wall, you will never know it has teeth to bite”.

Africa is a continent full of wealth. There is just too much theft. The number of known scandals in African governments are a proof of this. If we don’t resolve the problem of corruption, tribalism, bad governance and poverty, the youth question is a ticking time-bomb. We should start practicing what we preach; build an all-inclusive, ethical and just society. We should especially avoid one of the sins identified by Mahatma Gandhi of “wealth without work”.

This is ill-gotten wealth through bribes, kickbacks and all sorts of gimmicks but not through just means. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and fight our national giants or else, we’ll continue being this mournable continent.

johnmwazemba@gmail.com