Of BBI, Uhuru’s legacy and the lost things of life and literature

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report in Nairobi on November 27, 2019.

Photo credit: AFP

By  John Mwazemba

“I have seen the moment of my greatness flicker, and I have seen the eternal Footman hold my coat, and snicker, and in short, I was afraid,” so wrote T.S. Eliot, in The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock and Other Poems.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.