Nyboma, Faya Tess in Mexico City for special performance

Nyboma Mwandido

Veteran Congolese musician, Nyboma Mwandido, during a past live performance in Kenya. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Nyboma is best known for hit songs like Double Double and Nina.

Plans are underway to have Nyboma and Faya Tess to visit Kenya later this  year.

Paris-based Congolese crooners Nyboma Mwandido and Faya Tess are this weekend on a special guest performance tour of Mexico.

