Nyadhi Festival set for at Carnivore grounds

For Rhumba fans in Nairobi, next Saturday it will be an opportunity to team up with Johnny Junior and BV Band who will be the highlight during the inaugural Nyadhi Festival to be held at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

According to the organisers of the event the show is set to also celebrate the 15th anniversary since the formation of Johnny Junior's BV Band. For fans of the band, it will be an opportunity to come together to celebrate music and culture dancing to the various compositions of the group.

Others expected at the show include Ohangla star Emma Jalamo, Nadia Mukami, Coster Ojwang, Nyasanje, Kidum, It’s Yaba and MC Pengle. Jalamo has popular tracks like Utanikumbuka and Amilo Nyar Nyakach. While Yaba has tracks like Jatelo and Sherehe. Nadia Mukami has songs like Mali Safi and Kai Wangu while Kidum is still doing well with tracks like Haturudi Nyuma and Mapenzi.

In the recent past, Junior and his group have been engaged in a campaign build-up to the festival during shows. Last Saturday they performed during the Wangawana Saturdays Show that was held at the Pyasa Lounge - Mihang’o in Utawala, Nairobi.

The group also regularly performs at other spots in and outside Nairobi. Junior formed the BV Band after leaving Musa Juma’s Limpopo International Band. Notably, the group featured rhumba beats blended with Luo ballads. Earlier, it was the legendary Ochieng Kabaselleh who was in the forefront of incorporating Lingala lyrics, Luo and rhumba beats. Johnny Junior has since excelled as one of the proponents of using rhumba beats in his recordings.

Some of Johnny's popular songs include Vinny, Mashabiki, Ösiepe, Nyaremo and Ämour Special. Entrance fees for the show will be Sh2,000 (regular), Sh5,000 ( VIP) and Sh10,000 ( VVIP). Tickets for the show are available through www.tikiti.co.ke

Elsewhere In Nairobi’s Kilimani estate it will be Sundowner with DJ Consequence today at the Soho, Adlife Plaza, Kilimani. The Madaraka Day show starts at 5pm.

