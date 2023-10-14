Nobel Prize 2023: Jon Fosse and the big questions of life

“In the lives of emperors there is a moment which follows pride in the boundless extension of the territories we have conquered, and the melancholy and relief of knowing we shall soon give up any thought of knowing and understanding them.

“There is a sense of emptiness that comes over us at evening, with the odor of the elephants after the rain and the sandalwood ashes growing cold in the braziers, a dizziness that makes rivers and mountains tremble… It is the desperate moment when we discover that this empire, which had seemed to us the sum of all wonders, is an endless, formless ruin…

“Only in Marco Polo’s accounts was Kublai Khan able to discern, through the walls and towers destined to crumble, the tracery of a pattern so subtle it could escape the termites’ gnawing,” so wrote the Italian writer Italo Calvino in his book, Invisible Cities — a story about the explorer Marco Polo narrating his experiences to the great Emperor Kublai Khan whose empire is so vast he has never seen any of the cities being described.

This reminds one of Jon Fosse, the Norwegian novelist, playwright, essayist and poet who is this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Like Emperor Khan, Fosse in his works, especially Septology, probes the meaning of life — alternately hopeful and bleak manner through the character of an old man named Asle, a painter and widower.

Fosse grapples with metaphors for loss but loss so deep language can’t carry the weight of it — life like a city lost, recovered, and lost again.

This is especially because Septology is about a man’s loneliness and coming to terms with the end of his life — a woolly, dull kind of grace, settling thickly over him as he fights with the accompanying swell of grief.

Like in Emperor Khan’s reckoning about the vanity of life, Fosse writes in Septology about the old man’s final reckoning with the realities of God, art, identity and life.

The old man’s body, till then the sum of all wonders, probably starts to disintegrate. He is forced to deal with a swell of complex questions in his life: who is he? Why is he here? Where did he come from? “There is a sense of emptiness that comes” over the old man at evening — the evening of his life.

In Septology, Fosse focuses on how precarious life is and death encroaches in the prose — written without any full stop, like one long sentence almost 800 pages long. Death not only leaps like a lunatic off the pages but even in the writer’s life, it hovered somehow.

“I was afraid of dying before finishing Septology. I had something I needed to say, and it felt like I had a duty to say it,” he admits.

“‘The whole of Septology is possibly just an instant,’ he has said, ‘a loaded one, a moment of death’.”

In a way, therefore, Fosse, now 64, mirrors the old man in his novel, Septology. Fosse probably reached the age (past midlife in this case) when, “The reality of your limitations (on most fronts) become clearer. We are often forced to face who we really are instead of who we imagine we’ll be someday… a phase where one’s psychology (in terms of self-understanding) has an opportunity to grow into one’s theology. For it’s a phase when one’s functional theology is tested by the reality of mortality… the burdens of success (or failure) create the conditions for meltdown. This perilous confluence of forces leads to a shuttering reassessment of life and the desire to be somewhere else,” as described by American writer and editor David Mathis.

This “reassessment of life” probably happened in Fosses’s life because in 2012, he quit drinking, converted to Catholicism and that’s when he started writing Septology. His literary career had started earlier, in 1983, with the novel Red Black. His subsequent novels included Melancholy I (1995) and Melancholy II (1996). He then wrote several plays including Going to Come, And Never Shall We Part, The Name, Winter, and A Summer’s Day. The last volume of his three-part novel Septology was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2022.

In Septology, Fosse takes a wide shot of the human condition, watching the world as if from a great height where the perspective is clearer — concentrating on writing what he calls “slow prose” — deeply reflective and almost meditative prose maybe because he is dealing with the big questions of life: identity, purpose, death, and legacy.

Maybe like most people, the old man hopes to leave the current dry and ruined place to a better place — shifting from the concrete to something more fanciful; to a place more beautiful on the shore of eternity, heavy with the weight of the human longing for paradise. Whatever the case, Fosse gave us a great meditative work in Septology. As he enjoys his Nobel Prize in Literature, we look forward to more paradigm-shifting works from him.



