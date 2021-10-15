Abdulrazak Gurnah nobel prize

Nobel Literature glory comes to Uswahilini but not to Kiswahili

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • However, I realised on closer reflection that there are quite a few links between Abdulrazak Gurnah and us, beyond our Uswahilini citizenship.
  • I would have been happier if the first Nobel Literature Prize to come to East Africa went to someone who writes in our language, Kiswahili.

A Mswahili, Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Literature Prize last Thursday, October 7. Remember that, for me, a Mswahili is you, every East African and every citizen of a Kiswahili-speaking land. Thus, when surgeon Dr Denis Mukwege of the DRC won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for his work among the victims of sexual violence, I saluted him as a Mswahili.

