No need to standardise uniforms in all schools

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has introduced a Bill in the National Assembly that aims to standardise school uniforms in public secondary schools.

The move envisions the adoption of the same school uniform in every county by regularising quality, colour, pricing and uniformity.

Foremost, the legislator posits that in case the Bill goes through, it will save parents from cartels flooding the sector. She also wants the mandarins at the Ministry of Education to swiftly formulate a school uniform policy.

This debate about the standardisation of school uniforms takes us to Dr Kilemi Mwiria’s Report, which focused on eliminating unnecessary levies and limiting components of school uniforms to essential elements.

The report postulated that the basic components of school uniforms should include shorts, trousers, skirts, shirts, blouses, neckties, sweaters, socks and footwear.

They eliminated blazers and other components they thought were burdening parents. Unfortunately, the education sector chose not to implement the report.

Recently, the Cabinet Secretary of Trade, Moses Kuria, attempted to issue a directive that blocks schools from selling uniforms in the schools. However, edicts that govern the Ministry of Education should emanate from the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Again, every thinking Kenyan will only agree with the proposal of standardising school uniforms if indeed, their proposals will relieve parents who are grappling with the high cost of living. As a penman,

We know that this debate about uniforms is important. We should strive to understand why every school should be given the latitude to settle on its unique uniform.

Order, discipline

As we compel students to adhere to school rules and regulations, we should spare ample time and make them know that uniforms ideally spell out order, authority, discipline, respect, security, equity and responsibility.

Moreover, unique uniforms steer clear on uniformity of thought and support. By dressing the same, people take care of their own. They protect their brand and their type. Uniforms give them a sure sense of belonging, ownership, pride and prestige.

Having a common uniform for all schools in the county will be a wrong move. This move will make schools lose their unique identities. Unique school uniforms inject a sense of responsibility in learners.

For instance, when students in boarding schools are out of school, they regulate their behaviour because they know that the people who know the school are watching closely.

The writer is an editor, author, trainer and peripatetic public speaker. [email protected]